403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cebu Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 72 As Aftershocks Continue
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The death toll from a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu province in the central Philippines has risen to 72, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Thursday, as aftershocks continued.
In a press release, the council noted that the earthquake injured 294 people and affected approximately 170,959 people, including more than 20,000 displaced persons. Two landslides and two building collapses were also recorded, in addition to one structural fire.
The council also affirmed that 53 cities and municipalities have declared a state of disaster, in addition to declaring the entire province a disaster area. It indicated that approximately 600 homes and 87 other facilities sustained severe damage.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported in a separate statement that more than 2,329 aftershocks, the strongest of which measured 5.0 magnitude, warned residents of the risk of landslides and falling heavy objects.
The institute advised citizens to adhere to the "drop, cover, and hold on" rule during strong tremors and to secure furniture and appliances in homes and offices to avoid injury.
The Cebu earthquake is the deadliest to hit the country since 2013, when a 7.2-magnitude quake struck the neighbouring island of Bohol, killing 222 people.
The Philippines experiences frequent earthquakes as it lies within the Pacific Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates meet, making it prone to frequent seismic and volcanic activity. (end)
aab
In a press release, the council noted that the earthquake injured 294 people and affected approximately 170,959 people, including more than 20,000 displaced persons. Two landslides and two building collapses were also recorded, in addition to one structural fire.
The council also affirmed that 53 cities and municipalities have declared a state of disaster, in addition to declaring the entire province a disaster area. It indicated that approximately 600 homes and 87 other facilities sustained severe damage.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported in a separate statement that more than 2,329 aftershocks, the strongest of which measured 5.0 magnitude, warned residents of the risk of landslides and falling heavy objects.
The institute advised citizens to adhere to the "drop, cover, and hold on" rule during strong tremors and to secure furniture and appliances in homes and offices to avoid injury.
The Cebu earthquake is the deadliest to hit the country since 2013, when a 7.2-magnitude quake struck the neighbouring island of Bohol, killing 222 people.
The Philippines experiences frequent earthquakes as it lies within the Pacific Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates meet, making it prone to frequent seismic and volcanic activity. (end)
aab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment