Bizztech Launches Townhal Agentic AI For City Websites - With Ukrainian City Pilots As Another Step Toward Ukraineverse®

BizzTech today announced TownHAL, an intelligent, agentic municipal AI assistant built for city websites that interprets citizen intent, executes multi‑step service workflows, and delivers inclusive, multilingual support 24/7. As part of the launch, BizzTech also confirmed it has secured the "UkraineVerse" trademark, and will begin initial TownHAL deployments with multiple Ukrainian cities, marking a first, practical step toward a national-scale Urban Metaverse initiative focused on recovery, modernization, and citizen-centric digital services.

Key Takeaways

· TownHAL launches as an agentic municipal AI assistant (specialized from HAL8122™ Website Edition) that upgrades city websites with end‑to‑end task completion.

· BizzTech secures the UkraineVerse® trademark and begins Ukrainian city pilots in Q4 2025, a pragmatic on‑ramp to a federated Urban Metaverse.

· Website‑native widget, 90+ languages, and digital twin / 3D integration enable faster service delivery today and future‑ready smart city experiences.

“City websites must not be maze-like PDFs and static pages. TownHAL turns any municipal site into a proactive service layer that understands intent and actually gets things done,” said Dirk Schmidt, CEO, BizzTech. “Our pilots in Ukraine will demonstrate how agentic AI can speed service delivery today while laying the groundwork for an immersive, interoperable UkraineVerse® tomorrow.”

Why TownHAL

TownHAL is a municipal AI assistant - a smart city AI that upgrades existing city websites with agentic automation and multilingual, accessible service delivery.

· Agentic AI > Chatbots: Understands complex natural‑language requests (voice or text), decomposes them into steps, and completes tasks end‑to‑end - from reporting a pothole to scheduling follow‑up.

· Website‑native & light‑weight: Embeds as a simple widget, no redesign required, so cities can upgrade experience without ripping and replacing existing CMS/portals.

· Multilingual by design: 90+ languages for equitable access across diverse communities.

· Context‑aware: Remembers the user’s context across sessions and channels and can escalate to human staff when needed.

· Future‑ready: Connects today’s web workflows with digital twins and immersive 3D environments, enabling a graceful path to the Urban Metaverse.

Ukraine Pilots: From Better Services Today to UkraineVerse®

Beginning Q4 2025, TownHAL will be deployed with a cohort of Ukrainian municipalities to streamline high‑demand services such as permits, benefits assistance, incident reporting, and recovery programs. The pilots will prioritize:

· Rapid time‑to‑value: Drop‑in website activation and prebuilt workflows tuned for municipal use cases.

· Inclusive access: Immediate support in Ukrainian and English (with additional languages configurable) and voice assistance for accessibility.

· Data portability: Clean connectors for future integration with digital twin assets and immersive environments, aligning with the long‑term vision of

UkraineVerse®, a federated Urban Metaverse for cities, campuses, and regions across Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s digital leadership is undeniable. With TownHAL, we’re helping cities deliver services faster while establishing interoperable rails for next‑generation experiences, a pragmatic on‑ramp to UkraineVerse®,” said Jason Shuster, COO, BizzTech.

How TownHAL Relates to HAL8122™

TownHAL is a specialized variant of HAL8122™ (Website Edition), BizzTech’s website‑native, voice‑enabled AI agent. TownHAL ships with municipal knowledge schemas, guardrails, and workflow packs (permits, code enforcement, service requests, tourism, business services) and integrates with email/SMS handoff for staff, CRM/ITSM tools, and common government forms. For immersive scenarios, TownHAL can hand off to BizzTech’s AI‑powered Metaverse Platform to power multi‑user engagement with photoreal digital twins.

Availability

TownHAL is available immediately to cities worldwide. Municipal leaders can request a live demo and pilot assessment via ... or visit

About UkraineVerse®

UkraineVerse® is BizzTech’s branded initiative to catalyze a federated Urban Metaverse for Ukraine’s reconstruction - linking cities, campuses, cultural districts, and industrial zones into shared, interoperable digital spaces. TownHAL deployments form the ground layer for consistent identity, workflows, and data that will later power immersive collaboration, planning, tourism, and training experiences within the UkraineVerse framework.

About BizzTech

BizzTech transforms digital twins into live, interactive, and autonomous operating models. Teams can plan, test, and run simulations - with machine learning and artificial intelligence that monitors conditions and takes real‑time actions - accessible from any device with a browser. BizzTech operates globally with teams across Europe, North America, and Latin America.

