ETIHAD CARGO SHOWCASES THE POWER OF CONNECTION WITH“IT's NEVER JUST AN ADDRESS” CAMPAIGN

Abu Dhabi, October 2025 –Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has launched its first campaign under Etihad Airways' new Beyond Borders brand platform. The campaign brings the airline's refreshed brand to life through a cargo lens, celebrating the role of air freight in connecting people, communities, and economies across the globe.

“Every shipment tells a story. It's never just an address. It represents trust, care and a connection that makes a real difference in people's lives,” said Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer, Etihad Airways.“By adapting Beyond Borders for cargo, we are showing how freight is more than the movement of goods – it is a vital force linking families, sustaining businesses, and keeping global supply chains moving.”

Through striking visuals and storytelling, the campaign humanises cargo, highlighting how fresh produce, pharmaceuticals, luxury goods, live animals and other consignments are not just boxes in transit – they are lifelines that impact daily life worldwide.

The launch also reflects Etihad Cargo's focus on collaboration, with the campaign emphasising the strength of its partnerships in ensuring resilient supply chains and timely solutions that transcend borders.

Alongside the campaign, Etihad Cargo will be launching its refreshed etihadcargo on the 9th of October aligning the digital platform with Etihad's updated brand. The new site offers a cleaner interface and enhanced features, including simplified booking and tracking tools and the ability for customers to monitor claims in real time, reflecting the airline's ongoing focus on transparency and efficiency.

Etihad Cargo's portfolio of specialist products:

Etihad Cargo's portfolio of specialist products including PharmaLife, FreshForward, SafeGuard and SkyStables – continues to set benchmarks for speed, reliability and care while meeting the highest international standards. Campaign imagery also incorporates air waybill details, subtly reinforcing the carrier's global reach and precision.

With its first Beyond Borders campaign and redesigned digital platform, Etihad Cargo demonstrates how the airline's new brand platform extends across the business, reaffirming its role as an enabler of global trade and development, and taking goods, care and trust beyond borders.

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, the carrier has grown to become one of the world's leading air cargo airlines, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services through an extensive global network of chartered and scheduled operations. Strategically based in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Cargo connects Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa at the crossroads of global trade lanes.

Etihad Cargo's specialised solutions include SkyStables (equine), LiveAnimals (pets), PharmaLife (pharmaceuticals and life sciences), FreshForward (perishables), SecureTech (electronics), FlightValet (automobiles), AirMail, SafeGuard, and FlyCulture (vulnerables). The carrier is among a select group of global airlines to hold all four IATA CEIV certifications - Pharma, Fresh, Live Animals and Lithium Batteries - underscoring its commitment to the highest international standards.

