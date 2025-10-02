Cough Syrup Linked To 2 Child Deaths In Rajasthan, 22 Batches Banned

Representational Photo

Jaipur -A generic cough syrup supplied to the Rajasthan government has been linked to the deaths of two children and others falling sick in the state over the last two weeks, prompting authorities to ban 22 batches of the drug and order an inquiry, officials said on Wednesday.

The syrup was distributed through government health centres.

Drug Controller Ajay Phatak told reporters that the department has received complaints of children falling ill after consuming the cough syrup.

“Our drug inspector has collected samples from Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Bharatpur, and the test reports are expected within three days. The syrup should not be administered to children below five years of age,” he said.

The matter came to light after a five-year-old from Sikar district died on Monday, hours after being administered the medicine prescribed at a community health centre.

Rohitashwa Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Dadiya police station, said that Nitish, son of Mukesh Sharma, was given cough syrup at Chirana community health centre on Sunday evening. The child's condition worsened at night, and he died on Monday morning while being taken to the hospital.