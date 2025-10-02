Here's Why Priyanka Chopra Is Thanking 'Bhabhi' Neelam Upadhyaya
Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a video. The ending of the clip featured Neelam helping Priyanka take out clips from her hair after she was done with her work.
“Alvida Mumbai! Always so wonderful to be back, even if it's for a minute. Happy Dussehra to everyone celebrating. PS: wait for the end. Thank you @neelamupadhyaya for stepping in when hubby wasn't around to help. IYKYK. @danasupnick @nickjonas.”
It was on Ashthami when Priyanka attended the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja and a day later she went on to thank actress Tanishaa and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji for the warm welcome.
On September 30, Priyanka paid a visit to the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal. The diva offered prayers to Goddess Durga. She was seen sporting a stunning purple Indian wear and it paired with silver jhumkas.
On October 1, Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse of the idol of Goddess Durga from the pooja.
“On this Ashtami, feeling grateful for Maa Durga's blessings! Thank you @tanishaamukerji & @ayan mukerji for having me,” Priyanka wrote.
Talking about her film work, Priyanka was last seen in“Heads Of State” directed by
Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively, who are forced to work together when they become the targets of a foreign adversary.
She will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film "SSMB29".
Touted to be an action-adventure inspired by history and mythology, "SSMB29" is likely to reach the audience in 2027.
In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan's debut as a director.
The 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama,“The Bluff”.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment