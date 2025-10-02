'Insult To Mahatma Gandhi': Udit Raj On RSS' Centenary Celebrations
He said it was "unfortunate" and "insulting" that on Gandhi Jayanti, the birthday of the 'Father of the Nation', an "anti-national organisation" was being glorified.
The RSS, founded by Dr K.B. Hedgewar in 1925, is marking 100 years of its establishment. This year's centenary observance coincides with both Vijayadashami and Gandhi Jayanti.
Speaking to IANS, Raj said, "I extend my greetings to the people on Vijayadashami. But it is unfortunate that a terrorist organisation is also being glorified. Those who truly follow the ideals of Lord Ram must be wondering what is happening. The way the organisation of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin is being glorified is deeply saddening."
He further stressed that the RSS and "its ideology were responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi."
"Today, October 2, is Gandhi Jayanti, the day we honour the 'Father of the Nation' who brought Independence to the country. It is extremely unfortunate that on his birthday, the centenary of a killer organisation is being celebrated," he said.
Criticising the release of a commemorative postal stamp and coin to mark the RSS' centenary, Raj said, "The violent people are today commemorating the postal stamp and a coin. This is a big insult to Mahatma Gandhi. First, they killed Gandhi ji, and now they are insulting him. There is no role for the RSS in today's time. This is just an effort to remain in power."
Accusing the Sangh of exclusionary practices, Raj remarked, "I would like to say that RSS is not for all Hindus. If it were an organisation for the Hindus, then why is its chief always a Brahmin? The chief is never from a backward or Dalit community or a woman. The RSS is anti-national and a terror organisation."
