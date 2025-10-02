Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Grigeo Group AB Subsidiary Grigeo Hygiene UAB Acquires Company Huchtemeier Papier Gmbh


2025-10-02 01:16:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On October 1, 2025 Grigeo Group AB subsidiary Grigeo Hygiene UAB has successfully completed the transaction and acquired 100% of the shares in the German company Huchtemeier Papier GmbH.

Huchtemeier Papier GmbH supplies hygiene paper, napkins, and paper raw materials to wholesalers, specialized retailers, and industrial customers. In 2024, sales of this company reached €92 million, with EBITDA of €2.6 million.

The transaction was financed by Grigeo Group AB subsidiary Grigeo Hygiene UAB funds.

A press release is attached to the notice.

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01

Attachments

  • EN_Grigeo Group enters the German market – acquires company Huchtemeier Papier
  • Huchtemeier Papier GmbH

MENAFN02102025004107003653ID1110140194

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search