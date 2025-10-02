Grigeo Group AB Subsidiary Grigeo Hygiene UAB Acquires Company Huchtemeier Papier Gmbh
Huchtemeier Papier GmbH supplies hygiene paper, napkins, and paper raw materials to wholesalers, specialized retailers, and industrial customers. In 2024, sales of this company reached €92 million, with EBITDA of €2.6 million.
The transaction was financed by Grigeo Group AB subsidiary Grigeo Hygiene UAB funds.
Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01
