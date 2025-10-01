403
Casamonte Becomes The Exclusive U.S. Distributor For LX Hausys BENIF Architectural Film
EINPresswire/ -- Casamonte is proud to announce an exclusive U.S. distribution partnership with LX Hausys for its BENIF Architectural Film collection—bringing over 500+ designs to architects, designers, and specifiers nationwide.
The Collection
From wood, stone, and metal to textile, leather, solid colors, and exclusive outdoor films, BENIF Architectural Films deliver hyper-realistic finishes with unmatched durability, flexibility, and design versatility.
Why BENIF × Casamonte?
• Fire-Rated & IMO Certified
• Engineered for durability, with tested tensile strength and excellent dimensional stability.
• Ease of installation for seamless, time-saving installs
• Curated design selection for luxury interiors and exteriors
Turn-Key Installation Nationwide
Through Casamonte’s network of certified installers, every project is delivered with precision—transforming spaces without demolition.
A New Standard in Surface Design
“We are honored and excited to become the exclusive distributor for LX Hausys BENIF in the United States. We envision this product being used in residential and commercial projects around the country as it is a great solution to so many challenges in new construction and renovation projects across the country.” says Julian Claramonte, CEO of Casamonte.
The LX Hausys BENIF × Casamonte collection is available now. Visit the new collection at casamonte to learn more.
