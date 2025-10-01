SAFARI FRANK Supports Rhino Dehorning Operation In Greater Kruger: Conservation In Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Byron Bay, NSW, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury safari specialist SAFARI FRANK has reaffirmed its commitment to wildlife conservation by sponsoring a rhino dehorning operation in the Greater Kruger National Park. The company contributed R150,000 to fund the procedure and an additional R150,000 towards equipment necessary for the safety of the K9 anti-poaching unit and ranger training team.





Dehorning has proven to be one of the most effective deterrents against poaching.

Rhino poaching remains one of the most pressing conservation crises in southern Africa. Despite international bans, the demand for rhino horn continues to fuel sophisticated poaching syndicates. South Africa's Environment Minister Dr. Dion George announced that 195 rhinos were poached between January and June 2025. While overall national numbers are slightly down, poaching inside the Kruger continues at an alarming rate, with at least 400 rhinos lost annually since 2020.

Dehorning, though not a permanent solution, has proven to be one of the most effective deterrents against poaching. The operation involves tranquilising the rhino, carefully removing the horn above the growth plate (similar to trimming a fingernail), treating the area, and releasing the animal within minutes. The horn naturally regrows at around six centimetres per year, necessitating repeat procedures every 18 months.

“We have donated towards this dehorning because it is one of the most direct ways we can help protect rhinos in reserves like these,” said Johan Steenhuisen, CEO of SAFARI FRANK.“But conservation doesn't stop there. We also donated further funds to ensure rangers are properly equipped – weapons, GPS k9 collars, and other tools are essential to their safety and effectiveness.”

“For me, being hands-on in this work is incredibly special,” added Frank Steenhuisen, Co-founder of SAFARI FRANK.“As a trained guide, it's emotional to see a rhino without its horn, but if that sacrifice means the animal survives, then it's absolutely worth it. This operation reminded me why we started SAFARI FRANK, so that safaris can be a force for good, protecting Africa's wild heritage for the next generation.”

The dehorning operation brought together a specialised team of conservation experts, each playing a critical role. A fixed-wing aircraft to locate the rhino, a helicopter to safely guide the individual into open terrain, veterinarians to dart and conduct the procedure, rangers to secure the area, and the reserve manager to oversee the complex logistics.

“Aerial darting requires absolute coordination with ground teams,” explained Gerry McDonald of Big Game Heli Services, who piloted the helicopter.“Wind conditions, terrain, and the animal's movements all play a part. You only have a brief window to ensure the vet gets a clean shot and that the rhino lies in a position that is safe for both the animal and the team.”

Once the animal was immobilised, wildlife veterinarian, Dr. Ben Muller of Wildscapes Veterinary and Conservation Services stepped in. Muller, who has overseen hundreds of such operations, explained the science and sensitivity behind the process.

“We use a carefully balanced drug combination,” Muller said.“White rhinos are extremely sensitive to etorphine, the opioid used to immobilise them, so we work with very small doses. We add other drugs to stabilise blood pressure and breathing, plus supplementary oxygen. From dart to ground usually takes three to four minutes, and the animal is continuously monitored.”

Once the rhino is stable, a series of conservation tasks are completed. The team fits a microchip, collects DNA samples for the national database, and notches ears for identification if required. The horn is then sawn off just above the growth plate.

“The rhino doesn't feel pain, it's exactly like cutting a fingernail,” Muller continued.“We smooth the stump, treat it to prevent cracking, and administer antibiotics to safeguard against infection. The reversal drug brings the rhino to its feet within minutes. From start to finish, the entire procedure takes less than 20 minutes.”

For the reserve's Conservation Manager, Francois Retief, the operation represents a frontline defence strategy.

“The rhino dehorned today had been through the procedure before. This was a follow-up, part of a cycle we repeat every 18 months,” Retief explained.“By removing the horn, we reduce the incentive for poachers dramatically. It makes the rhino less of a target, and in turn lowers the risk of incursions into the reserve.”

Retief also underscored the challenges.“These operations are costly. Not every reserve has the funds or resources to conduct them. Partnerships with organisations like SAFARI FRANK are essential. Without this type of support, many reserves would struggle to maintain the frequency and scale needed to keep rhinos safe.”

The Southern African Wildlife College (SAWC), a long-standing conservation partner, played an operational role. Earlier this year, the SAWC coordinated the dehorning of 382 rhinos across the Greater Kruger in just two months, an unprecedented scale.

“We're fighting for our wildlife - one rhino at a time,” said Theresa Sowry, CEO of the SAWC.“This scale of work is only possible through partnership and shared purpose. Every rhino saved speaks to the power of unified action.”

For SAFARI FRANK, this initiative is part of a broader philosophy of linking luxury travel with conservation impact. Every guest booking includes a conservation levy, pooled into projects such as rhino protection, ranger support, and habitat restoration.

“I want travellers to know that when they book with SAFARI FRANK, they are part of something bigger,” said Frank Steenhuisen.“Every journey fund protection and ensures the survival of Africa's most endangered species.”

Steenhuisen believes the future of safari tourism and conservation are inseparable:“Without conservation, there will be no wildlife left to see. Without tourism, there won't be the funds to sustain conservation. Travellers are increasingly aware of this, and in the years ahead, they will demand more purpose-driven safaris. That's something we welcome and actively champion.”

“Poaching pressure hasn't disappeared, it's just shifted. Dehorning doesn't solve the root cause, but it buys us time. Time to protect populations, stabilise numbers, and strengthen anti-poaching units. Here in Greater Kruger, we've seen a significant reduction in losses since dehorning began in 2019. That's proof it works,” concluded Dr. Muller.

About SAFARI FRANK

Founded on a passion for Africa's wild places, SAFARI FRANK is a specialist safari operator offering bespoke luxury journeys across Africa. From walking safaris in Zambia to ultra-luxurious lodges in Botswana, the company is dedicated to connecting travellers with authentic, conservation-focused experiences. Every booking contributes directly to on-the-ground conservation initiatives, ensuring Africa's wild places are protected for generations to come.

Press inquiries

SAFARI FRANK



Lariska Hansen

PO Box 1355 Byron Bay

NSW 2481 Australia



