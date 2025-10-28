403
China Approves Sweeping Overhaul to New Maritime Law
(MENAFN) China’s top legislative body on Tuesday approved a sweeping update to the nation’s Maritime Law, with the new rules set to take effect on May 1, 2026.
The revision was adopted during the 18th session of the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee. Comprising 16 chapters and 310 articles, the law aligns with modern shipping and trade trends, incorporates international maritime conventions, and seeks to balance the interests of all stakeholders.
Officials say the legislation is pivotal for “promoting high-quality development in shipping and trade, enhancing marine environmental protection, advancing high-level opening up, and building China into both a maritime power and a shipping power.”
The updated law redefines the rights and obligations of participants in maritime activities and clarifies the legal framework for electronic transport records, aiming to “foster stable market expectations and provide an institutional guarantee for the shipping industry's digital transformation.”
Addressing rising environmental concerns, the legislation introduces a new chapter on liability for ship oil pollution damage, further strengthening legal protections for marine ecosystems.
To boost international engagement and sustainable growth in maritime transport, the law states that the government “supports international cooperation in maritime affairs and promotes the healthy development of the shipping industry.”
The revised Maritime Law also refines rules governing foreign-related maritime relations, reflecting China’s expanding role on the global shipping stage.
