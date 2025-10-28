Laughter, Competition And Focus Mark India's Practice Session Before Canberra T20I

MENAFN - IANS) Canberra, Oct 28 (IANS) Team India completed their second full training session ahead of their T20I opener against Australia here at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday. With Suryakumar Yadav at the helm, all eyes will be on the Men in Blue as they begin their preparations for the T20 World Cup at home next year.

The training session started with a fun segment when fielding coach T. Dilip divided the team into two groups for a direct-hit contest, with the winners enjoying nothing more than the satisfaction of winning. The atmosphere was full of fun, banter and laughter.

Skipper Surya was doing shadow batting for quite some time around the fielding drills. Then, the Indian team moved toward the nets.

The focus was on Tilak Varma as he faced some chest-high throwdowns to loosen up a bit. Shubman Gill also began his session similarly, trying to get into rhythm. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having lengthy discussions with Gill throughout his batting session.

Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, and Axar Patel were also seen in the nets. While the batting position of the wicketkeeper-batsman remains uncertain, only the match tomorrow will reveal the answer. Axar, who has been progressing as a genuine all-rounder, will also be one to watch.

Among the bowlers, Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh did some good practice, while Abhishek Sharma also rolled his arm over. After some bowling practice, Abhishek finally padded up and walked out to bat before being involved in some serious range-hitting practice.

Rinku and Kuldeep Yadav grabbed major attention during the net session. After finishing his batting, Rinku began bowling, while Kuldeep faced him. The duo from UP were having a great time, full of laughter and fun. Rinku challenged Kuldeep to score a certain number of runs off six balls, and Kuldeep tried his best to make sure Rinku didn't cheat.

All in all, it was a mix of seriousness and banter throughout the session as Team India trained ahead of their first T20I.

