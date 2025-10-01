VCI Global To Announce First Half 2025 Financial Results On October 6, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the“Company”), today announced that it will release its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, before the U.S. markets open on Monday, October 6, 2025.

The Company's management team will host an earnings call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial performance and provide updates on its strategic initiatives and outlook for the remainder of 2025.

Participants are encouraged to dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. To access the call, please register via the following link to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN:

A replay of the call will be made available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on October 6, 2025.

“The first half of 2025 highlights consistent progress in executing our strategy. We look forward to discussing our results and providing shareholders with clarity on our outlook for the remainder of the year,” said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital market solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company's strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on the Company, please log on to .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

