J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPST, JBND) Opens The Market


2025-10-01 03:11:46
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Travis Hughes, Head of Canada, J.P. Morgan Asset Management ("J.P. Morgan" or the "Company"), and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to open the market and celebrate the launch of their two new ETFs: JPMorgan US Ultra-Short Income Active ETF (TSX: JPST), JPMorgan US Bond Active ETF (TSX: JBND).


J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$3.8 trillion (as of June 30, 2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors, and high-net-worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment capabilities across equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity, and liquidity. For more information: .

