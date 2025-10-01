J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPST, JBND) Opens The Market

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$3.8 trillion (as of June 30, 2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors, and high-net-worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment capabilities across equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity, and liquidity. For more information: .

