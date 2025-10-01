The Bahamas Strengthens Global Tourism Voice At WTTC Summit 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Director General Latia Duncombe Highlights Seamless Travel, Sustainability, and Technology

Nassau, The Bahamas, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas reinforced its leadership role in global tourism as Director General Latia Duncombe of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation participated in the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit in Rome, Italy. The gathering brought together more than 1,600 delegates from over 60 countries, including ministers, CEOs, senior government officials, and international media, to chart the future of the sector under the theme“La Grande Bellezza” (“The Great Beauty of Travel”).

Director General Duncombe was a featured speaker in the Global Leaders' Dialogue:“Progress Towards a Connected Travel and Tourism World.” The session convened ministers, CEOs, senior government officials, and private sector leaders to advance how collaboration and innovation can make global travel more seamless and resilient. Duncombe emphasized The Bahamas' ongoing efforts to strengthen connectivity between its islands, integrate sustainability into its growth strategy, and leverage technology and partnerships that enhance competitiveness while ensuring that tourism continues to create lasting opportunities for Bahamians.

“The future of travel must be seamless, secure, and centered on people,” said Director General Duncombe.“For The Bahamas, this means building stronger partnerships and adopting innovations that make it easier for travelers to explore our islands, while ensuring the benefits of growth are felt in every community.”

During the Summit, Director General Duncombe engaged with high-level leaders from governments, multilateral institutions, media and the global travel trade. These interactions strengthened The Bahamas' presence on the world stage and opened pathways to new opportunities across sustainability, investment, technology, and tourism partnerships.

The Bahamas' participation demonstrated the nation's commitment to global collaboration, ensuring its perspectives and priorities remain central to shaping the evolving tourism landscape.

