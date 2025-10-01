Millennials Drive UAE's Booming Fractional Property Market

The UAE's real estate sector is witnessing a surge in fractional ownership, with Indian, Emirati, and Pakistani investors leading the charge, a report showed on Wednesday.

New data released by Prypco Blocks, a Dubai-based fractional property investment platform, revealed a strong generational shift, with 40 per cent of investors aged between 36 and 45, and another 27 per cent in the 26–35 age bracket. This trend highlights growing interest among millennials and mid-career professionals seeking to build wealth through property without the burden of large down payments or complex paperwork.

Indian nationals make up 37 per cent of fractional property owners in the UAE, followed by Emiratis (14 per cent) and Pakistanis (8 per cent). Other active investor groups include Egyptians (4.4 per cent), Lebanese (3 per cent), Jordanians (2.7 per cent), and British nationals (2.1 per cent).

Fractional ownership - which allows individuals to invest in portions of income-generating properties - is gaining traction as a more accessible and flexible alternative to traditional real estate investment.

“Fractional ownership is no longer just a gateway into real estate - it's redefining how people view property as an investment,” said Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of Prypco.“We're seeing a clear shift toward innovative, flexible models that align with today's financial ambitions.”

In a bid to further attract investors, Prypco recently launched the UAE's first upfront rental guarantee for fractional property investments. The initiative offers a 5 per cent annual rental return, credited to investors' Prypco Blocks Wallets within two months of full property funding. The platform also announced a 33 per cent reduction in its entry fee, lowering charges from 1.5 per cent to 1 per cent, enhancing overall investor returns.

Prypco Blocks is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and allows investors from over 200 countries to participate in Dubai's rental property market with investments starting from Dh2,000.

As fractional ownership gains momentum, it is reshaping access to property in the UAE, enabling a broader demographic to engage with one of the world's most dynamic real estate markets.