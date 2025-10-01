Will US Visa Services In UAE Be Affected By Government Shutdown?

Following the US federal government's shutdown at midnight local time on Wednesday (8am UAE time), US missions in several key cities across the world have issued advisories on cutting down normal operations“due to the lapse in appropriations".

Affected activities include regular updates on social media, including X, Facebook, and Instagram. At this time, however,“scheduled passport and visa services at US embassies and consulates will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits,” the US missions assured.

“Due to the lapse in appropriations, this X account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information,” the US Mission to the UAE posted on X on Wednesday.

The US Department of State - Bureau of Consular Affairs also posted on its website on Wednesday: "Consular operations domestically and abroad, including passport and visa services and assistance for American citizens abroad, will continue during a lapse in government funding. Certain domestic support for consular operations will be suspended."

“Scheduled passport and visa services in the United States and at US embassies and consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits. We will not update this account until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information. For information on our services and operating status, visit ,” the US Embassy added.

The same message and language was used by the other US posts in Riyadh, New Delhi, Manila, and other key cities.

The partial shutdown of the US government - the first since late 2018 – came after US President Donald Trump and the US Congress failed to break a budget impasse that hinged on demands for health care funding.

The previous shutdown lasted for 35 days and affected multiple federal departments and agencies, as well as thousands of US government workers.

Partisan brinkmanship

Dubai-based US attorney and legal director of The American Legal Centre, Shai Zamanian, told Khaleej Times:“The shutdown happened because of partisan brinkmanship, fuelled by Trump's influence that overtook governance, a power play dressed up as fiscal debate.

In politics, brinkmanship is the practice of pursuing a dangerous policy to the point of disaster. Trump has spent the last nine months drastically cutting the size of the national government, and has suggested that the present impasse could give him an opportunity to do more lay-offs. He told reporters in the Oval Office: "So we'd be laying off a lot of people that are going to be very affected. And they're democrats, they're going to be democrats.”

Zamanian noted:“When Washington shuts down, the world takes note. In the UAE, where stability is paramount, such dysfunction underscores the contrast between America's political gridlock and the region's demand for continuity.”

Cybersecurity risks

Meanwhile, cybersecurity expert Rayad Kamal Ayub warned“the US government shutdown can pose cybersecurity risks".

"During the shutdown, the reduction of staff and resources can leave critical systems less monitored and maintained, potentially increasing vulnerabilities. Additionally, cybersecurity operations may be hampered, making it harder to respond to threats or breaches effectively.

“With fewer resources dedicated to cybersecurity, agencies may not be able to address ongoing security challenges or updates, which could expose sensitive data and systems to attacks. Overall, a government shutdown can create an environment that is more susceptible to cyber threats,” he further explained.

Ayub, who is also managing director of Rayad Group that is engaged in investment migration and citizenship-by-nomination programmes, however, is optimistic that“the scheduled US passport and visa services will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits".

A US State Department has said that the facilities“will remain open as long as there are sufficient fees to support operations. The websites may not be updated. In the UAE, the visa and passport services are fully operational, and there has been no disruptions,” he noted.