Exxonmobil Qatar Showcases LNG Innovation At 19Th Qatarenergy LNG Engineering Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ExxonMobil Qatar showcased its commitment to LNG innovation at the 19th QatarEnergy LNG Engineering Conference, held at the Qatar National Convention Center earlier this week. The company's participation reflects its long-standing support for Qatar's LNG vision and aspirations.

The conference brought together over 1000 industry leaders, technical experts, and stakeholders to explore emerging technologies and best practices shaping the future of LNG. ExxonMobil Qatar contributed to the dialogue through presentations and panel sessions focused on predictive maintenance, AI-led asset management, and production optimization, driving efficiency across the LNG value chain.

“We are pleased to participate in the 19th QatarEnergy LNG Engineering Conference, a valuable platform for dialogue and sharing best practices,” said Taher Hamid, President and General Manager for ExxonMobil Qatar.“As a proud partner of QatarEnergy LNG, it is equally rewarding for us to present our insights and learn from industry peers. Together, we can enhance business operations and support Qatar's energy goals,” he added.

Mohammed Al-Ghorairi, Joint Ventures Technical Manager at ExxonMobil Qatar said,“This conference is more than a technical exchange; it's a reflection of our ongoing commitment to innovation and our partnership. We're not only solving today's challenges; we're building tomorrow's energy systems.”

ExxonMobil shares a long and unique history with the State of Qatar and is proud to have partnered with it in building its global energy legacy. With over 140 years of industry expertise, ExxonMobil continues to support Qatar's LNG goals and international LNG terminals by integrating advanced technologies and best practices to maximise impact and drive performance.