403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/USD Signal 01/10: Strong Buying Above $1.3413 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous GBP/USD signal on 10th September produced a profitable long trade from the bullish bounce off the support level which I had identified at $1.3519, with a natural take profit signal from the bearish reversal at $1.3559.Today's GBP/USD SignalsRisk 0.75%.Trades must be taken prior to 5pm Tokyo time Thursday Trade Ideas
- Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the 1H1 time frame H1H1H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3413, $1.3386, or $1.3371.
- Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the 1H1 time frame H1H1H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3488, 1.3534, or $1.3561.
- Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment