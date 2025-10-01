GBP/USD Signal 01/10: Strong Buying Above $1.3413 (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) My previous GBP/USD signal on 10September produced a profitable long trade from the bullish bounce off the support level which I had identified at $1.3519, with a natural take profit signal from the bearish reversal at $1.3559.

Today's GBP/USD Signals

Risk 0.75%.

Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the 1H1 time frame H1H1H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3413, $1.3386, or $1.3371.



Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the 1H1 time frame H1H1H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3488, 1.3534, or $1.3561.



Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Trades must be taken prior to 5pm Tokyo time Thursday Trade IdeasShort Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the price action that occurs at the given levels/USD Analysis

I wrote in my previous GBP/USD forecast on 10September that I was bullish and the big round number at $1.3500 or even $1.3519 would be pivotal – if the price kept above this area, I expected it to continue rising.

This was an accurate and profitable call, enabling a winning long trade to be taken with confidence.

More than three weeks later, and although the price is still within a similar area, the technical picture is again looking bullish. The price chart below shows strong buying above the $1.3400 area up to about $1.3440, and the price is rising from there and is already not far from the next area of resistance.

I expect higher prices, but the area between $1.3488 and $1.3500 might provide to be resistant today.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

I would not want to take a short trade even if the $1.3500 area is pivotal. I think it will be best here to hope for another dip into the area below $1.3440 and then to enter a new long trade on any strong rebound, maybe starting the trade as a scalp.

There is nothing of high importance scheduled regarding the GBP today. Concerning the USD, there will be a release of the ADP Non-Farm Employment Forecast at 1:15pm London time, followed by ISM Manufacturing PMI at 3pm.

