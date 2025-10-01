Celebrating Community: Meet Jonathan Tirado

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

What is your name and what do you do here at GoDaddy?

Hi, I am Jonathan, and I work in HR Operations under the Leaves & Accommodations team. I joined the team as a contractor in March of 2022. I converted to a full-time employee in May of 2024. During my years as a contractor, I had always showed interest in our ERGs. After transitioning to a full-time employee, I became a member of the GoDaddy LatinX (GDLIT) Employee Resource Group Core Team, where I supported my teammates with tasks required for our spotlight month. In January of 2025, I assumed the role as Co-President of GDLIT.

As Co-President of GDLIT, what initiatives or projects are you most excited about and why?

For me, increasing community engagement is something I have been very excited about. I deeply value our sense of community, and I believe that learning more about each other helps us build stronger and closer relationships. We aren't just colleagues; we're a family. Another initiative that excites me is our Feed the Starving Children volunteer day, which gives us the opportunity to support some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

What does Hispanic Heritage Month mean to you and how do you celebrate it?

Hispanic Heritage Month is a time of deep pride and connection for me. It's a moment to honor the vibrant cultures, histories, and contributions of Hispanic and LatinX communities, and to reflect on the values passed down through generations – resilience, family, and joy.

I celebrate by embracing traditions that have shaped my identity. That includes gathering with family to cook traditional dishes like arroz con gandules, empanadas, and pasteles – recipes that carry stories and memories. Music is also a big part of the celebration; I love listening to salsa, merengue and reggaetón and sometimes will host a party at my house for our family and friends to come enjoy some music, good food, and laughter.

At work, I try to highlight these traditions and encourage inclusive conversations that celebrate the diversity within the LatinX community. Hispanic Heritage Month is more than a celebration – it's a reminder of the beauty and strength of our culture.

What aspects of GoDaddy's company culture do you appreciate the most?

I feel incredibly grateful to work alongside such kind, intelligent, and supportive colleagues. At GoDaddy, there's a genuine sense of belonging, and I truly appreciate how the organization creates space to celebrate diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB). It's encouraging to see that GoDaddy has remained steadfast in its commitment to uplifting every employee.

I believe that anyone who dedicates their time and energy to a company deserves to feel that way.

