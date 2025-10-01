Warp Launches Self-Serve Portal For Instant Freight Quotes Across All Modes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The first platform to provide real-time quotes and booking for fleet-agnostic LTL and FTL shipments, in one place.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp , an innovative, enterprise freight transportation service powered by advanced technology, today announced the launch of its Self-Serve Portal, a first-of-its-kind tool that delivers instant freight quotes and booking across all shipment types (LTL & FTL), from cargo vans and box trucks to 53-ft trailers. The portal gives shippers unprecedented visibility, speed, and control, removing the complexity of managing multiple carriers and fragmented systems.

Traditional freight options leave shippers stuck with inefficient trade-offs: LTL and parcel shipments touch too many congested sort centers and terminals, creating delays and damage, while also piling on rate hikes, surcharges, and accessorial fees. On the FTL side, rates fluctuate constantly, and shippers often end up paying for truck space they don't actually need. Add in manual processes, human errors, clunky integrations, and poor visibility, and it's clear why today's freight model slows businesses down at every stage.

“Shippers need speed, flexibility, and control, not just for parcel, but for all freight types,” said Daniel Sokolovsky , Co-Founder and CEO, Warp .“Our Self-Serve Portal consolidates all freight modes into a single platform, empowering shippers to quote, book, and manage shipments instantly, without the friction of legacy systems.”

Redefining Freight for Modern Shippers

Shippers today face challenges such as inconsistent pricing, fragmented networks, long lead times, and scattered shipment data. Warp's Self-Serve Portal addresses these pain points with:



Instant Quotes Across All Modes: Get real-time pricing for cargo vans, box trucks, 53-ft trailers, no matter the capacity

Live Capacity Visibility: Plan shipments with confidence using real-time availability.

Seamless Booking and Management: Schedule, track, and manage shipments through one intuitive interface. Transparent Operations: Reduce administrative overhead and avoid hidden fees.

“Warp's technology-driven, vehicle-agnostic network allows shippers to manage freight efficiently,” said Troy Lester , Co-Founder and CRO, Warp .“By combining our asset-light fleet, cross-docks, and real-time tracking, the Self-Serve Portal ensures shipments move reliably, cost-effectively, and with full visibility.”

“Our Self-Serve Portal reflects years of operational expertise and innovation,” said Chris Reeves , VP of Pricing & Network, Warp .“Shippers can now make decisions in real time, reduce delays, and gain full control over their freight.”

Try the Self-Serve Portal:

About Warp

Warp is a tech-powered freight network focused on modernizing U.S. freight transportation. By connecting shippers, cross-docks, and carriers through a unified operating system, Warp enables flexible, efficient, and fully visible freight movement. Built by veteran logistics operators who have lived the breakdowns of legacy networks, Warp leverages always-on computer vision, AI-powered data security, intelligent cross-docking, network redundancy, and best-in-class carrier vetting to ensure fast, reliable, and protected freight solutions.

To learn more, visit

