Pax8 Appoints Tom Gavin As Chief Marketing And Communications Officer
“We are thrilled with the extensive and diverse marketing and communications experience that Tom is bringing to Pax8,” said Heddy.“We are on a mission to empower small businesses and their partners in this new era of AI and managed intelligence. Tom's leadership will be instrumental in amplifying that story and helping us scale it globally.”
With nearly thirty years of leadership experience across corporate, government, and nonprofit sectors, Gavin has held senior roles at organizations including the White House, Salesforce, Coupa, Workato, and the ONE Campaign. He has built a career at the intersection of brand, growth, and storytelling, helping companies scale, differentiate and lead in dynamic markets.
“I love Pax8's mission to help small businesses thrive through their partners. Pax8 has already built an incredible foundation as the Marketplace for cloud solutions, and the opportunity now is to carry that strength into the agentic era. We'll deepen our connection with the partner community, expand the ways we enable and support them, and sharpen our story so even more small businesses can grow with confidence in this new era,” Gavin said.
To learn more about Pax8, please visit pax8 .
About Pax8
Pax8 is the technology Marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors and small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of nearly 40,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.
