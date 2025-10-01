Jagan Slams Chandrababu Naidu Over Silence On Karnataka Raising Height Of Almatti Dam

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 1 (IANS) YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of completely neglecting Andhra Pradesh's interests while Karnataka pushes forward with raising the height of the Almatti Dam.

Taking to the X platform, Jagan noted that the Karnataka Cabinet on September 16 approved raising Almatti's storage from 519 meters to 524.256 meters, effectively doubling its capacity from 129.72 TMC to 279.72 TMC with a budget of Rs 70,000 crore.

“Despite this grave threat to Andhra Pradesh's irrigation and drinking water needs, even after two weeks, Chandrababu Naidu has not stirred into action. The entire region faces the danger of turning barren without water. If you cannot safeguard the rights of the state, why hold the post of Chief Minister at all?” YS Jagan asked.

The YSRCP leader recalled that during Naidu's earlier tenure (1995-2004), when he boasted of wielding influence at the Centre, Karnataka completed the spillway and gate works that enabled Almatti's expansion, despite the Supreme Court capping the height at 519 meters.“Your failures in the past have already caused immense damage, and history is repeating itself today,” YS Jagan said.

The former Chief Minister highlighted that for over two and a half decades, the Almatti height increase has had a devastating effect in drought years, depriving Andhra Pradesh of both irrigation and drinking water.“Year after year, our farmers and people have suffered because of your inaction,” he said.

He also condemned the“yellow media propaganda” that portrays Naidu as running the wheel of power in Delhi, while in reality, he is failing to use the strength of his MPs to pressure the Centre to stop Almatti's expansion.

Turning to the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal–II (KWDT-2), YS Jagan said Andhra Pradesh's arguments are being presented in a weak and ineffective manner. He warned that adopting a 75 per cent dependability formula will irreparably harm the state, as Andhra Pradesh will suffer from lack of inflows in drought years and simultaneously bear the brunt of floods as the lower riparian state.

He reminded that the YSRCP government had already filed a petition before KWDT-2 in October 2023, beginning the legal fight to safeguard the state's rights, but under Naidu, the case is being mishandled without seriousness.

Jagan demanded that Chandrababu Naidu use his MPs to pressurise the Centre, halt Karnataka's plans to raise Almatti, and present strong arguments at KWDT-2.