Chromatography Market In Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Set To Hit $19.8 Billion By 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|211
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$13.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$19.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Chromatography Applications in the Pharmaceutical Industry Chromatography Applications in the Biotechnology Industry Principles of Chromatography Typical Chromatography Process Equipment Used in Chromatography Macroeconomic Factors Analysis Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War Demographic Trend Economic Growth of Emerging Countries Porter's Five Forces Analysis in the Chromatography Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Application of Chromatography in Biopharmaceutical Market Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) in the Pharmaceutical Industry Increase in R&D Investments in Pharmaceuticals
- High Cost of Chromatography Equipment HPLC, GC and GC-MS Regulatory Variability Competing Technologies
- Increasing Demand for Generics and Biosimilars LC-MS in Diagnostics
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Market Regulations, by Leading Countries/Regions U.S. Europe Japan India Australia
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- AI Integration in Chromatography Systems Green Chromatography Miniaturized Chromatography Systems Clinical Trials Key Takeaways Patent Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Market Analysis, by Product Type
- Chromatography Instruments Chromatography Reagents
- Liquid Chromatography Gas Chromatography Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Thin-Layer Chromatography
- Drug Discovery and Development Pharmaceutical Analysis Downstream Processing Proteomics Diagnostics Metabolomics
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA) South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Company Share Analysis Strategic Initiatives
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Market for Chromatography: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG ESG Performance Analysis Environmental Performance Social Performance Governance Performance
Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies Inc. Avantor Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Carl Roth GmbH + Co. KG Danaher Corp. Genscript Merck KGaA Purilogics Repligen Corp. Revvity Sartorius AG Shimadzu Corp. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Tosoh Bioscience GmbH Waters Corp.
