Chromatography Market In Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Set To Hit $19.8 Billion By 2030

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chromatography in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for chromatography in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology was valued at $12.3 billion in 2024. The market is estimated to grow from $13.3 billion in 2025 to reach $19.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030.

The chromatography in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology market is growing at a steady rate, driven by growing global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production, rising R&D investments and new product launches and strategic initiatives undertaken by the major companies in the market.



The chromatography in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology market is dominated by the following major companies: Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Danaher Corp.

One of the most widely used chromatography techniques in pharmaceutical manufacturing, seen in applications ranging from drug discovery and development to quality control, is HPLC. Another technique, gas chromatography, is essential for residual solvent analysis of drugs. Techniques and products such as affinity chromatography, ion exchange chromatography, size exclusion chromatography instruments and consumables play a significant role in the downstream processing of biopharmaceuticals such as monoclonal antibodies, protein peptides, nucleic acids and viral vectors used in cell and gene therapies.

Report Scope

This report analyzes the market for chromatography in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology and covers its competitive landscape. It analyzes market dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities, and discusses current and potential market size. It offers profiles of several leading companies in this market, including details about their revenues, product portfolios and recent activities. The report will enable companies in the chromatography industry to make informed decisions about the production and licensing of goods and services.

For this analysis, the chromatography in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology market is divided by product type into two segments: chromatography instruments and chromatography reagents. The regents market is further segmented by technology into the following subsegments: liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, supercritical fluid chromatography and thin-layer chromatography.

In addition, the report covers subtypes of liquid chromatography such as high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC), affinity chromatography, ion exchange chromatography and others (including size exclusion, hydrophobic and flash chromatography). The chromatography in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology market is also segmented by application into the following segments: drug discovery and development, pharmaceutical analysis, downstream processing, proteomics, diagnostics, and metabolomics.

The report includes:



210 data tables and 62 additional tables

An overview of the global market for chromatography in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology applications

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2022-2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

An evaluation of the market potential for chromatography instruments and reagents on the basis of product type, technology, application and region

Identification of the segments that should experience high growth during the forecast period

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses

Identification of challenges and discussion of how to overcome these to be able to reach commercialization potential, and emerging technologies and clinical trials in the market

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other market strategies, and a relevant patent analysis Profiles of the leading vendor companies, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Danaher Corp.

