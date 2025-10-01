Chandrababu Naidu Thanks PM Modi For Four New Kvs To Andhra Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for four new Kendriya Vidyalayas approved for the state.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, on Wednesday approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the Civil sector across the country.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu posted on X that Andhra Pradesh will get four new Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the establishment of four new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) in Andhra Pradesh: Mangasamudram (Chittoor), Bairuganipalle (Kuppam Mandal, Chittoor), Palasa (Srikakulam) and Sakhamuru (Amaravati).

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy has also thanked Prime Minister Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for approving four KVs for Telangana.

He posted that the Government of India has been continuously supporting the development of education in Telangana for the past 11 years.

“Today, 4 more Kendriya Vidyalayas have been sanctioned in addition to the existing 35, to provide quality primary and secondary education in remote areas,” he wrote.

The four new KVs will be established in Bhadradri Kothagudem district headquarters, Mulugu district headquarters, Jagityala district (Jagityala Rural Mandal-Chelgal) and Wanaparthi district (Nagavaram Sivar).

Kishan Reddy mentioned that Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts have been affected by decades of left-wing extremism. The decision to expand KVs to these districts will give the children here a crop of new opportunities to grow and scale new heights.

The Union Minister stated that in addition to this, the Central Government has so far allocated Rs 400 crore for 800+ PM-SHRI Schools over 2 years (highest allocation across India), Rs 2,000 crore under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and approximately Rs 1,000 crore to Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Mulugu.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay also thanked the Prime Minister, Education Minister and Union Cabinet for approving four KVs to Telangana. He called it a big boost for education in Telangana.

With 35 existing KVs, these new schools will take quality education to remote corners of the state.