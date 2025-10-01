Real World Evidence Solutions Research And Forecast Report 2025-2030: Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets And Increased Focus On End-To-End Rwe Services, & Personalized And Precision Medicine

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real World Evidence Solutions Market by Component (Datasets (Claims, Clinical, Pharmacy, Genomics), Application (Drug/Device Development (Cancer, Cardio, Neuro), Reimbursement), End User (Pharma, Medtech, Payers, Provider), Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global real world evidence solutions market is projected to reach USD 10.83 billion by 2030 from USD 5.42 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 14.8%

The market's growth is fueled by the transition to value-based care and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Real world evidence (RWE) can potentially reduce both costs and time in the drug development process. This has resulted in the growing adoption of RWE solutions across pharmaceutical & medical device companies.



By component, the data sets segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on component, the real world evidence solution market is segmented into services, data sets, and integrated data sets. The data sets segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the growing digitization of healthcare and increasing acceptance of real world data by regulators such as the FDA and EMA; the demand for high-quality, curated datasets, such as EHRs, claims, and registry data, has surged. These datasets power analytics, AI models, and health economics studies, making them critical assets for pharma, biotech, and healthcare companies. Additionally, their recurring revenue potential through licensing further drives their dominance in the RWE landscape.

By application, the post-market surveillance segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the real world evidence solutions market is segmented into drug development & approvals, medical device development & approvals, post-market surveillance, market access & reimbursement decision-making, clinical & regulatory decision-making, and other applications. The post-market surveillance segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing regulatory focus on long-term safety and the efficacy of drugs & medical devices after market approval drives the high growth rate of this segment. Regulatory agencies such as the US FDA, the EMA, and the PMDA in Japan have emphasized monitoring real-world outcomes to identify adverse events, track product performance, and support risk management plans.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The RWE solutions market is segmented by end users into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, MedTech companies, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors contributing to market growth include adopting RWE solutions to decrease the costs & time for drug development, as RWE data provides clinical insights on the development of new drugs & medical devices. The high growth in the pharmaceutical industry is also an additional factor, fueling the adoption of real world solutions.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The RWE solutions market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this region is attributed to the rising initiatives towards adopting RWE by pharmaceutical & medical device companies. This rapid expansion is driven by the high volume of clinical trials undertaken by emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, along with evolving regulatory frameworks that are beginning to accept RWE for drug approvals and post-market surveillance.

Key Attributes:

