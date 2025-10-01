Real World Evidence Solutions Research And Forecast Report 2025-2030: Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets And Increased Focus On End-To-End Rwe Services, & Personalized And Precision Medicine
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|377
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|5.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|10.83 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Shift from Volume-based Care to Value-based Care Potential of Real World Evidence in Reducing Drug Development Costs and Expediting Drug Development Process Increased R&D Spending for Development of New Pharmaceutical Products and Medical Devices Support from Regulatory Bodies for Use of Real World Evidence Solutions
Restraints
- Reluctance of Medical Practitioners and Researchers to Rely on Real World Studies Data Quality and Standardization Issues
Opportunities
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets Increased Focus on End-To-End Rwe Services Increased Focus on Personalized and Precision Medicine Market Access, Health Technology Assessment (Hta), and Reimbursement
Challenges
- Lack of Universally Accepted Methodology Standards and Data Processing Infrastructure Shortage of Skilled Professionals
Industry Trends
- Emerging Role of Wearable Devices Social Media-Sourced Rwe Rising Use of Rwd and Rwe Across Pharmaceutical Industry Rwe Analytics Approach: Internal vs. Outsourced Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence into Rwd Management
Case Study Analysis
- Designing and Building Rwe Dashboards and Leveraging Ehr and Claims Data Integrating Specialty Pharmacy and Patient Hub Data with Rwd Data to Investigate into Non-Adherence Factors Simplifying Data Analytics with Rwe Platform
Real World Evidence Solutions Market: Business Models
- Platform-As-A-Service (PaaS) Model Data Provider Model Consulting and Services Model Collaborative Research Model
Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies Use of AI and ML Blockchain Technology Adjacent Technologies Predictive Analytics Visualization Dashboard Software Complementary Technologies Electronic Health Records (Ehrs) Clinical Trial Management System
Company Profiles
- Iqvia Merative Optum, Inc. Icon PLC Syneos Health Parexel International (Ma) Corporation Flatiron Health Fortrea Oracle Elevance Health Sas Institute Inc. Aetion, Inc. Trinetx, LLC Trinity Medidata Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Cegedim Health Data Verantos Medpace Tata Consultancy Services Limited Healthverity, Inc. Om1 Open Health Tempus Quantzig
