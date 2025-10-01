Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Appili Therapeutics Inc.


2025-10-01 10:09:09
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - Appili Therapeutics Inc. : And its partner Vitalex Biosciences today announced that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, has awarded up to US$40 million in funding to support the development of VXV-01, a vaccine aimed at protecting against invasive fungal infections. Appili Therapeutics Inc. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $0.03.

Search