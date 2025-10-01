Helena Gillespie

Associate Pro Vice Chancellor for Student Inclusion and Professor of Learning and Teaching in Higher Education, University of East Anglia

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I have worked in the education sector for 30 years, becoming a Professor of Learning and Teaching in Higher Education in 2019. I am a qualified teacher and following ten years in the classroom I joined UEA as a Teacher Educator. I then progressed to School Teaching Director, Associate Dean, and since 2013 have held two Academic Director roles at UEA. My current role of Associate Pro Vice Chancellor for Student Inclusion gives me academic oversight of our Inclusive Education Policy and all Access and Participation Plan related issues working with our widening participation team. I am also co-leading on the Learning for Societal Impact stream for the Aurora Alliance ( a European University co-funded by the EU by Erasmus+).

In addition to the roles above I am also a Member of the Trustee Board of a Multi-Academy Trust, a school governor and a member of Norfolk Cricket Board.

–present Professor of Learning and Teaching in Higher Education and Academic Director of Inclusive Education , University of East Anglia

2000 University of East Anglia , Masters in Education and Professional Development

ExperienceEducation