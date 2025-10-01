Black Rock Coffee Bar Expands Footprint In Denver With Northglenn Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grand Opening on October 10th Marks 10th Colorado Location

Scottsdale, AZ, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar is bringing its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies, and flavorful Fuel energy drinks to a new location in Northglenn, opening Friday, October 10 . This new location comes off the heels of two other grand openings for the brand in Westminster and Aurora.

The brand's 10th Colorado location, located at 2135 E 120th Ave ., will kick off with a full week of promotions to celebrate:

Oct. 10: Free 16-ounce drinks

Oct. 11: Buy-one-get-one drinks

Oct. 12: Free limited edition Colorado state sticker (while supplies last)

Oct. 13: 50% off any food item

Oct. 14: Free T-shirt with purchase (while supplies last)

Oct. 15: $2 off any size drink

“We're thrilled to continue growing in Colorado and to bring the Black Rock experience to even more neighborhoods across the Denver area,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar.“Each new store represents an opportunity to connect with the community and share our passion for great coffee and exceptional service.”

Black Rock Coffee Bar is beloved for its handcrafted beverages, including the Caramel Blondie, a sweet and creamy signature blend; the Mexican Mocha, a spicy twist with hints of vanilla, almond, and cinnamon; and the Jackhammer, a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot; as well as its in-house developed Fuel energy drink, customizable with over 20 fruit flavors. These can be enjoyed alongside sweet and savory food items, including the recently launched Egg Bites.

In addition to Black Rock menu staples, guests can indulge in fall menu favorites like the Pumpkin Blondie, Pumpkin Chai Latte, and Iced Butterscotch Breve. Whether imbibed hot, iced, or blended, these seasonal drinks are crafted to capture the flavors of autumn.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 160 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit .

