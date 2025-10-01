403
With Financing from the Saudi Cultural Development Fund, Cultural Assets Group Launches SAR 850 Million Investment Fund Dedicated to Cultural Sector
(MENAFN- TRACCS) September 30, 2025 – Kuwait – The Cultural Assets Group announced the launch of a private, closed-end investment fund dedicated to cultural sectors in the Kingdom, with a total value of SAR 850 million, including SAR 200 million in financing from the Cultural Development Fund (CDF). The announcement came during the Cultural Investment Conference 2025 taking place in Riyadh on 29 and 30 September.
The fund will invest across diverse fields, including visual arts, fashion and cultural retail, digital content experience design, and interactive media and production, as well as emerging technologies. The investment fund aims to contribute to the sustainable development of the creative cultural economy, support local companies in their global expansion, and localize intellectual property and advanced technologies by attracting and acquiring leading international companies.
By applying international standards of asset management and investment diversification, the investment fund seeks to enhance the attractiveness of the Kingdom’s cultural sector and strengthen its contribution to the national economy. This launch represents a significant step in expanding private investment and unlocking new economic opportunities within the cultural domain
