Next Generation Non Volatile Memory Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast Insights

Next Generation Non Volatile Memory Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the next-generation non-volatile memory market has made significant strides in growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $5.87 billion in 2024 to $6.87 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The historical growth of this sector can be linked to a surge in need for data storage in consumer electronics, widening of the data center industry, expansion of the gaming industry, increased adoption of solid-state drives, and a rise in investments in the semiconductor sector.

The market size for next-generation non-volatile memory is projected to experience significant growth in the upcoming years. It is forecasted to reach $12.74 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. This expansion during the projected period can be credited to factors such as the increasing uptake of 5G-enabled mobile devices, growth in the autonomous vehicle sector, the wide use of IoT devices, the swift growth of healthcare wearables, and an increased requirement for energy-efficient storage. Key trends in the forecast period involve the incorporation of AI and edge devices, usage in IoT and wearables, flexible and neuromorphic computing applications, uptake in 5G and edge computing infrastructure, and the advent of hybrid memory architectures.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Next Generation Non Volatile Memory Market?

The increasing use of mobile devices is set to boost the next generation non-volatile memory market's expansion in the near future. Mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and handheld computers, are portable, wireless electronic devices that allow users to access information, communicate, and carry out activities anytime and anywhere. These devices are gaining popularity due to their constant internet connectivity and ability to access digital services at any given time and place. Next-generation non-volatile memory is used in these devices to provide quicker data processing, reduce power usage, and increase storage density, thus improving performance and efficiency. For example, data from the UK-based trade association, the GSM Association (GSMA), in February 2023 indicates an expected significant increase in smartphone penetration in sub-Saharan Africa, from 51% in 2022 to 87% by 2030. As a result, the growth of the next generation non volatile memory market is being propelled by the escalating popularity of mobile devices.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Next Generation Non Volatile Memory Market?

Major players in the Next Generation Non Volatile Memory Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

• Intel Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• SK hynix Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• Micron Technology Inc.

• Western Digital Corporation

• Infineon Technologies AG.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Next Generation Non Volatile Memory Market?

Leading businesses in the next generation non-volatile memory market are investing in the advancement of technologies, including circuit technologies, to facilitate miniaturization and integration of complicated electronic operations into compact and affordable structures. Circuit technologies entail the strategies and systems that aid in arranging electronic components that enable the regulated flow of electrical signals to execute specific tasks. For example, in February of 2024, Renesas Electronics Corporation, a semiconductor manufacturer based in Japan, introduced the Embedded MRAM Macro. This chip includes a 10.8-megabit embedded MRAM memory cell array which provides a compact and highly dependable non-volatile storage form. The memory array can perform random read operations at speeds higher than 200 MHz guaranteeing fast access to preserved data. Furthermore, it yields a write throughput of 10.4 MB/s, enabling high-speed and efficient data management in intensive applications.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Next Generation Non Volatile Memory Market Growth

The next generation non volatile memory market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC), High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM)

2) By Product Type: Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM), Phase-Change Memory (PCM), Ferroelectric Random-Access Memory (FeRAM Or F-RAM), Other Product Type

3) By Wafer Size: 200 mm, 300 mm, 450 mm And Above

4) By Application: Data-Center And Cloud, Mobile And Wearables, Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) And Infotainment, Industrial And Automation, Edge Internet Of Things Devices, Enterprise Storage Systems

5) By End User: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology And Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government And Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other End Users

Subsegment:

1) By Hybrid Memory Cube: High Performance Computing, Data Center Servers, Enterprise Networking, Supercomputing Systems, Defense And Aerospace Systems, Scientific Research Equipment

2) By High Bandwidth Memory: Graphics Processing Units, Artificial Intelligence Accelerators, Gaming Consoles, Virtual Reality Devices, Data Center Accelerators, High End Computing Systems, Image And Video Processing Units

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Next Generation Non Volatile Memory Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region had the most significant share in the next generation non-volatile memory market. North America is projected to have the highest growth rate in the forthcoming period. The regions analyzed in this report on the next generation non-volatile memory market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

