Stratus Surfaces Announces The Grand Opening Of Its Countertop Slab Gallery In Portland, OR
EINPresswire/ -- Stratus Surfaces, a leading provider of elegant countertop surface solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new showroom and slab gallery in Portland, Oregon. Located at 13805 SW Industry Lane, Suite 100, Sherwood, OR 97140, this location will cater to both residential and commercial markets in Oregon.
Stratus Surfaces proudly offers a wide range of Premium Natural Stone, StratusQuartz®, and StratusPorcelain™ slabs. More than just a wholesale distributor, Stratus Surfaces is a trusted partner in crafting exceptional spaces. The company's unwavering commitment to quality and dedication to excellence extends to every aspect of the customer's experience.
The Portland showroom and slab gallery are open five days a week, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday, with Saturday hours to be announced soon. Customer walk-ins from both consumers and trade professionals are welcome.
About Stratus Surfaces
Stratus Surfaces is a leading provider of elegant countertop surface solutions, offering a comprehensive selection of premium natural stone, StratusQuartz®, and StratusPorcelain™ slabs. The company is committed to providing an effortless customer experience and partners with fabricators, homeowners, designers, and builders to create extraordinary spaces.
