J & K HC To Hear Plea Against Book Forfeiture


2025-09-30 08:08:31
File photo of J&K High Court

Srinagar- The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday agreed to consider setting up a bench to hear a plea challenging the government's order to forfeit 25 books for allegedly propagating“false narrative and secessionism” in the region.

The plea, filed by former Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak, author Sumantra Bose, Radha Kumar and former Central Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, has sought quashing of the notification issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government on August 5.

The petitioners have also prayed for the return of all confiscated copies of the books.

The petition was mentioned by advocate Vrinda Grover before a bench headed by Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Justice Arun Palli for urgent hearing.

The Chief Justice said he will look at the papers and then pass orders for the constitution of a special bench of three judges to hear the plea at the earliest.

