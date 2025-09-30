Eracks Announces AILSA: Rackmount AI Server For High-RAM Local-First Accessible AI
eRacks Systems, a leading provider of open-source rackmount servers and workstations, today announces the launch of the eRacks/AILSA - a compact, 2U rackmount AI server designed to make local-first artificial intelligence accessible to startups, research labs, and small enterprises.
September 30, 2025 - Unlike the five- and six-figure AI servers dominated by proprietary high-cost GPUs, the eRacks/AILSA takes a RAM-first approach , leveraging readily available GPUs and high-capacity system memory to support modern open-source AI workloads.
Starting Configuration
The entry-level configuration of the eRacks/AILSA includes:
-
2 × Intel® Arc B50 16GB GPUs (32GB total GPU RAM)
128GB DDR5 ECC System RAM (up to 512GB)
2 × 18TB Enterprise HDDs (36TB storage)
2 × 500GB NVMe M.2 SSDs for OS (fast boot and scratch space)
This configuration offers 160GB of combined memory (system + GPU), providing enough capacity to easily run and experiment with 70B parameter models locally - including popular open-source LLMs, vector search frameworks, and AI pipelines.
Designed for Local AI
“With eRacks/AILSA, we wanted to build something that democratizes AI infrastructure,” said Joseph Wolff, CTO of eRacks Systems.“You shouldn't need a venture capital budget or cloud lock-in to run large language models or RAG pipelines. eRacks/AILSA gives small teams the ability to work with the larger, real-world AI models securely, affordably, and entirely under their own control.”
Key Features & Benefits
-
RAM-First Architecture: Optimized for LLMs and vector databases, with up to 512GB system RAM and up to 3 high-RAM GPUs .
Open-Source AI Ready: Supports PyTorch, TensorFlow, Hugging Face, LangChain, Ollama, Milvus, LibreChat, Koboldcpp, and more.
Enterprise Reliability: ECC memory (available), redundant PSU options, and enterprise-grade storage.
Compact Form Factor: 2U chassis fits easily into existing racks and lab environments.
Availability
The eRacks/AILSA is available now for custom configuration and purchase at eRacks
"Leap into Local-First Rackmount Servers today! Because your goals need fast and private AI tools! Contact us today to help power your dreams - locally!" - Joseph Wolff, Founder and CTO, eRacks Systems
eRacks Systems has offices in Northern and Southern California, India, and Bangladesh.
| Customers can contact eRacks Systems by email at ... or phone/txt (408) 455-0010 or on social media / messaging apps: Telegra WhatsApp Signal Company's website is available for further information about all Open Source solutions provided by eRacks Open Source Systems.
