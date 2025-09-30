Treasure Global Files Form 12B-25 To Extend Filing Of Annual Report On Form 10-K
The extension is required to allow additional time to complete audit procedures related to certain fiscal year-end accounts.
Treasure Global expects to file its Form 10-K within the prescribed extension period under SEC rules, on or before October 15, 2025.
The Company will provide updated timing for its earnings release and any related investor communications once available.
About Treasure Global
Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company's flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia's digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform's capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.
Visit treasureglobal for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“projects,”“seeks,”“should,”“will,” or similar expressions.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
CONTACT
Investor and Media Contact:
Investor Relations Team
Treasure Global Inc.
...
