Meet Mingle Play The Most Innovative Color-To-Sound Creative Tool, Launching Soon On Kickstarter

Mingle Brain, a creative technology studio dedicated to playful learning and interactive design, today announced the upcoming launch of Mingle Play on Kickstarter. Blending art, music, and play, Mingle Play transforms colored drawings into melodies, offering an entirely new way to create, learn, and explore.

Mingle Play is designed around three simple steps: color, scan, and play. Using 15 vibrant Mingle Markers, users can express their creativity on special Mingle Discs. Once scanned by the Mingle Bar, the artwork is instantly brought to life as music, playable in 16 different instruments and 15 musical notes across two octaves. Beat Code discs add rhythm and dynamic drum patterns, creating a full musical experience.







With its patented technology and registered design, Mingle Play combines multi-sensory play-color, touch, and sound into one intuitive platform. Whether through free doodling, structured coloring, or preset songs, it encourages creativity, focus, and imagination for children and adults alike.







"We wanted to create something that bridges art and music in a playful way, without the need for screens or complex instruments," said Min Cha-mi, founder of Mingle Brain.“Mingle Play is about discovery, letting people hear their own colors come alive.”

The Kickstarter campaign will offer exclusive early bird rewards, including bundles for families and creators. Supporters will be the first to experience this new medium of creativity at special launch prices. Don't miss out-sign up on the pre-launch page to be the first to know when they go live and secure your Mingle Play at the best price.

About Mingle Brain

Mingle Brain is a creative innovation studio focused on blending art, design, and technology into meaningful experiences. With a mission to make creativity accessible for everyone, Mingle Brain develops products that spark imagination and connect people through play.