Peer To Peer Network ($PTOP) Rockets Into The Future: A New AI Division And A Bold Strategy For Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Peer to Peer Digital Business Card MobiCardTM, a next-generation networking tool designed for professionals and businesses seeking more efficient and measurable ways to connect"Peer to Peer Network, Inc. ($PTOP), a publicly traded technology company primarily known for its MOBICARDTM digital business card platform, announced signing a Letter of Intent (LOI) with INS Digital Intelligence LLC to form a joint venture called PTOP Intelligence Lab, focused on developing proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for B2B markets. This collaboration, spearheaded by AI product specialist Derek McCarthy, intends to accelerate PTOP's growth by integrating AI into MOBICARD

The AI Revolution Arrives at PTOP

The artificial intelligence revolution is reshaping the business technology landscape, and Peer to Peer Network (PTOP) is making a definitive strategic move to lead the charge. The company has concluded that AI integration is“not just inevitable, but also the natural next step” in its industry's evolution. In a landmark announcement, PTOP is launching a new AI division through a partnership with the innovative firm INS Digital Intelligence, signaling a deep commitment to embedding next-generation technology at the core of its growth strategy.

The Landmark Partnership: PTOP Joins Forces with AI Innovator INS Digital Intelligence

In today's fast-paced market, strategic partnerships are essential for driving innovation and capitalizing on new opportunities. The collaboration between PTOP and INS Digital Intelligence is designed to do just that, positioning PTOP at the forefront of AI-driven business solutions and creating a powerful new engine for growth.

At the heart of the announcement is a Letter of Intent (LOI) signed between PTOP and INS Digital Intelligence LLC. This agreement establishes the formal framework for the joint venture, outlining each party's specific contributions, governance structure, and strategic objectives. The new AI-focused division within PTOP will be led by renowned AI product development specialist Derek McCarthy, the head of INS. The venture will leverage the combined expertise of both organizations to develop proprietary artificial intelligence tools for a range of high-value business applications.

The new division will specifically target key business-to-business (B2B) markets, with a focus on creating tools for:

. communications automation

. audience engagement

. website optimization

. data management

This strategic collaboration is built on a foundation of proven leadership and technical expertise, ensuring the new venture is poised for immediate impact.

The Minds Behind the Move: Why This Collaboration is Poised for Success

The success of any new venture hinges on the expertise and vision of its leaders. This AI division is no exception, bringing together proven innovators with a clear track record of developing and monetizing cutting-edge technologies.

Josh Sodaitis, CEO of PTOP, expressed strong confidence in the partnership, particularly praising the capabilities of Derek McCarthy. Sodaitis highlighted McCarthy's impressive history of successful AI product development, including his work on investor relations chatbots for public companies, AI solutions for the cannabis sector, and OTC market engagement tools. This background showcases a distinctive ability to leverage AI to address real-world business challenges. As Sodaitis stated,“This initiative positions PTOP as a forward-thinking leader in AI-driven business solutions.”

In a separate testament to the quality of McCarthy's work, which will now be directed toward PTOP's growth as he takes the helm as president of the new venture, Sodaitis remarked,“I've personally used Derek's AI chatbots during his time at InvestorsHub, and I saw firsthand the level of innovation he brings.”

With such experienced leadership at its core, the partnership is set to execute a sophisticated strategy designed to deliver value on multiple fronts.

A Dual-Track Strategy: Enhancing MOBICARD While Forging New AI Frontiers

To maximize its market position, PTOP is implementing a sophisticated dual-track strategy-a balanced approach that allows the company to protect and enhance its core business while simultaneously exploring new, high-growth opportunities. This ensures both immediate product improvement and long-term, scalable expansion.

First, the company recognizes that integrating AI into its flagship product, MOBICARD , is the "natural next step" in its evolution. In a rapidly expanding digital business card market, this infusion of intelligent features is designed to differentiate MOBICARD and solidify its competitive advantage.

Second, the strategy leverages AI to create entirely new revenue channels for PTOP, positioning the company for "accelerated growth." This move is not merely an enhancement but a fundamental expansion of the company's business model. Management is clear that this expansion into AI is a direct "value enhancer for shareholders," designed to unlock new pathways to revenue and long-term returns.

This dual-track approach reinforces PTOP's unique position in the market, making it clear that:

Peer To Peer Network is the 1st and ONLY publicly traded digital business card company.

This strategy provides a clear roadmap for growth, supported by ambitious financial goals for the new AI division.

Setting Ambitious Targets: A Clear Vision for Revenue and Growth

A critical component of any successful business launch is establishing clear, measurable goals. These targets provide direction, motivate performance, and offer a transparent benchmark for success. The new AI division is launching with a set of tangible financial objectives that underscore its significant potential.

Derek McCarthy, the new venture's president, has set a bold financial projection that demonstrates his confidence in the division's ability to generate substantial revenue quickly. In his own words, the goal is clear:“I told Josh that if I can drive revenue to between $800,000 and $1 million within the next 12–18 months, I'd like to see PTOP spin out a new public company from the AI division. With this new joint venture, I'm confident that I'll hit my goal.”

This powerful statement does more than just set a financial target; it establishes a clear performance benchmark for the new division. Furthermore, it reveals a compelling long-term vision: the potential for the AI unit to mature into its own publicly traded entity, creating a significant new source of value for PTOP and its investors. To support these ambitions, PTOP has already taken strategic steps to strengthen its corporate foundation.

Strengthening the Foundation: Understanding the 1-for-400 Reverse Stock Split

Corporate structuring plays a vital role in positioning a company for growth. While actions like reverse stock splits can sometimes be viewed cautiously, PTOP has framed its recent 1-for-400 reverse stock split as a strategic and beneficial move designed to create a stronger foundation for long-term shareholder value. The company has outlined several key advantages of this restructuring.

1. A More Attractive Capital Base: By consolidating shares, PTOP has created a more manageable and appealing capital structure. This is designed to attract new investors, market makers, and institutional interest, which are crucial for building market momentum and stability.

2. Meeting Higher-Tier Market Requirements: The new share structure positions PTOP to meet the stringent listing requirements for higher-tier exchanges. Uplisting can lead to increased visibility, liquidity, and investor confidence.

3. Signaling a New Growth Phase: This corporate action serves as a clear signal to the market that PTOP is entering a new chapter focused squarely on revenue generation, scalability, and enhanced credibility. It underscores the company's commitment to building a robust enterprise capable of supporting major initiatives, such as the new AI division.

This foundational work is precisely what enables the company to launch ambitious ventures like the new AI division from a position of financial strength and market credibility.

The Dawn of the "Accelerated Growth Phase"

With its strategic partnerships, leadership, and corporate structure firmly in place, PTOP is entering a powerful new chapter. CEO Joshua Sodaitis has officially declared the start of the company's Accelerated Growth Phase, marking the culmination of past foundational efforts and the beginning of a forward-looking mission.

Sodaitis reflected on the milestones achieved under his leadership, noting that he has fulfilled his initial promises to safeguard shareholders, clean up the company, successfully launch the MOBICARD apps, and bring all financials up to date. With that groundwork complete, he has established a new mandate for the future.

“My new commitment is to take PTOP to the next level - driving higher valuation through user growth, product expansion, and disciplined strategic execution,” Sodaitis declared.

The company's focus is now locked on scaling the adoption of its products, continuously enhancing its core platform, and building a top-tier team to ensure all divisions are "firing on all cylinders." This comprehensive strategy signals a period of intense focus on growth and market leadership. As Sodaitis concluded,“There are many exciting developments ahead, and I encourage everyone to keep their eyes on PTOP.”

About the Companies

About Peer to Peer Network, Inc. (PTOP)

Peer to Peer Network, Inc. ($PTOP) is a publicly traded technology company focused on identifying, acquiring, and developing disruptive solutions that enhance digital engagement. In addition to its new AI initiatives through the PTOP Intelligence Lab , the Company also offers Peer-to-Peer Digital Business Cards, MOBICARD, in app stores -a next-generation networking tool designed for professionals and businesses seeking more efficient and measurable ways to connect. PTOP is committed to delivering innovative tools that create efficiencies and new growth opportunities.

About INS Digital Intelligence LLC

INS Digital Intelligence LLC is a private marketing firm specializing in custom artificial intelligence solutions for B2B markets and investor relations. Led by AI marketing innovator Derek McCarthy, INS provides expertise in communications automation, investor relations technology, website engagement, and audience analytics . The company's mission is to empower businesses with intelligent tools that drive measurable results and operational efficiency.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.