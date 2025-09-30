C-DOT Samarth Program Showcases 18 Startups In 5G, AI, Iot & Quantum Technologies

MENAFN - KNN India)The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), an autonomous telecom R&D body under the Department of Telecommunications, hosted a Demo Day for 18 startups participating in the first cohort of its 'Samarth' incubation program.

The event showcased innovative solutions developed in critical areas of telecom and ICT, including 5G/6G, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, IoT, and quantum technologies.

All 18 startups presented their progress against assigned problem statements, with five selected for further grant support based on performance.

The selected firms Turtleneck Systems & Solutions, Purvanchal Engineering Systems, Vital Carbon, Agriverse Innovations, and Jumps Automation will each receive up to Rs 5 lakh in Stage-II funding.

They will also gain continued access to office space at C-DOT campuses in Delhi and Bengaluru, as well as laboratory facilities and structured mentorship.

Launched in March 2025, the Samarth program is designed to support up to 36 startups in two six-month cohorts.

It provides a comprehensive framework of mentorship by C-DOT scientists, acceleration sessions led by industry experts, and guidance in product development, market strategies, financial management, intellectual property, and fundraising.

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) are implementation partners for the initiative.

C-DOT announced the call for proposals for the program's second cohort during the event.

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, commended the achievements of the startups and underlined the program's role in strengthening India's innovation ecosystem.

He emphasised that Samarth reflects C-DOT's commitment to advancing India's digital growth and self-reliance goals by fostering collaboration and providing access to advanced research infrastructure.

Startups advancing through Stage-II will also be eligible for further collaboration and funding under the C-DOT Collaborative Research Program (CCRP).

