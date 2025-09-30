Cryptonewsbreaks Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Prices $344.4 Million In Pipes To Launch Digital Asset Treasury Strategy
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company's scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing. Together with the company's vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry's broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA laboratory facility. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
The Company will initiate a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating ATH, the native utility token of the Aethir ecosystem.
