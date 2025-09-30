403
QNB's Continues Brand Journey With 'Blue Is Everywhere' New Commercial
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its ongoing 'Blue is Everywhere' brand campaign launched under the slogan 'Always with you, wherever life takes you', QNB Group has unveiled a new television commercial (TVC) that reflects the bank's strategic focus on moving beyond transactional banking and building a stronger emotional connection with its customers.
Following the recent launch of the 'Blue is Everywhere' brand campaign, the TVC highlights QNB's role as a truster partner in everyday life. This reinforces our ongoing commitment to serving customers, clients, and stakeholders. It represents QNB's dedication to being present at every stage of their personal and Professional journeys.
"Just as 'Blue is present every day and intertwined with daily life', QNB is there to support you at every moment that matters to you, supporting your aspirations, and connecting you to a future filled with possibility."
Through engaging storytelling and visually captivating scenes, the commercial expresses the essence of QNB's brand trust, accessibility, and excellence”.
"In addition to our TV campaign, we continue to showcase our role in life's most meaningful moments - whether it's helping someone buy a home, fund a child's education, or support your business venture."
The new TVC is an extension of 'Blue is Everywhere' campaign. It shows QNB's vision of being more than a bank, a partner that is always with its customers, wherever life takes them. The bank aims to connect on a deeper level, providing support, guidance, and solutions that resonate and help its customers through life.
This addition to the 'Blue is Everywhere' campaign endorses QNB's position as a forward-looking financial leader with a global footprint spanning some 28 countries across three continents, offering innovative products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.
