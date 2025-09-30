Illinois Gov. denounces Trump’s plan to deploy troops by the state
(MENAFN) Illinois Governor JB Pritzker strongly opposed reports on Monday suggesting that the Trump administration intends to station troops in Illinois, according to accounts.
"We're being told the Trump Administration wants to deploy 100 military troops to Illinois," Pritzker said on the US-based social media company, X.
The governor expressed alarm over claims of federal immigration officers and other agents overstepping their authority in the state.
"One thing is clear — none of this is making Illinois safer," he added.
His comments come at a time of heightened friction between state governments and Washington regarding immigration enforcement. The Trump administration has frequently accused local leaders of resisting cooperation with federal authorities and is reportedly weighing the use of military personnel to reinforce immigration crackdowns.
