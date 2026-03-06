Umesh Singh Kushwaha Re-Elected Bihar JD-U Chief For Third Time

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 6 (IANS) As part of the organisational elections of the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Umesh Singh Kushwaha, the MLA from Mahnar in Vaishali district, has been elected the party's Bihar unit President for the third consecutive time.

Kushwaha filed his nomination for the post on Friday and was elected unopposed after no other candidate submitted nomination papers.

The formal announcement of his election was made at 4 p.m.

Kushwaha filed his nomination before the state election officers Ashok Kumar "Munna" and Paramhans Kumar.

Several veteran JD-U leaders were present during the process.

Among the proposers were Bihar Minister Leshi Singh, former Minister and MLA Ratnesh Sada, former Minister and MLA Sheela Mandal, and Poonam Sinha.

Several other prominent JD-U leaders also attended the event, including Minister of State Ramnath Thakur, Minister Shravan Kumar, Bihar Legislative Council chief whip Sanjay Kumar Singh and party leaders were also present.

Umesh Singh Kushwaha has been leading the JD-U organisation in Bihar for the past five years and is considered one of the most trusted leaders of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He was first appointed the State JD-U President in 2021, replacing Vashishtha Narain Singh, and has since continued in the role.

The JD-U's core political base has traditionally been the "Lav-Kush" social coalition, which includes the Kurmi and Koeri communities.

Umesh Singh Kushwaha, who belongs to the Koeri community, is seen as strengthening the "Kush" side of this political equation and maintaining the party's connection with its traditional voter base.

Despite the exit of prominent Koeri leaders such as Upendra Kushwaha from the JD-U, Umesh Singh Kushwaha remained loyal to Nitish Kumar, further solidifying his position within the party leadership.

Umesh Singh Kushwaha won the Mahnar Assembly seat in 2015 and again in 2025, although he lost the Bihar Assembly election in 2020.

Despite the defeat, Nitish Kumar continued to place his confidence in Umesh Singh Kushwaha and entrusted him with the responsibility of leading the party organisation in the state.

His re-election as State JD-U President comes at a crucial time when Bihar's political landscape is witnessing rapid developments following Nitish Kumar's announcement of his candidacy for the Rajya Sabha.