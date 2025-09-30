Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Namibian successfully contains extensive wildfire


2025-09-30 07:36:17
(MENAFN) Namibia’s Environment, Forestry and Tourism Minister Indileni Daniel announced that authorities have successfully contained a huge wildfire that tore through more than a third of Etosha National Park, one of Africa’s largest protected wildlife areas, according to reports.

“Most of the fire has been brought under control, there was no visible fire as we flew over, though teams are still working to extinguish small areas that continue to burn,” she told a state news agency Monday night.

She explained that firefighting teams will remain on site to patrol the park and prevent flare-ups, as some isolated spots were still showing signs of burning.

The blaze, which began on September 22, spread quickly across the park. Early indications suggest it may have been sparked by charcoal burning on farms near the reserve.

While the full scale of destruction is still being assessed, initial findings show that at least nine antelopes perished. Etosha spans 22,270 square kilometers (8,598 square miles) and shelters 114 mammal species, among them the endangered black rhino.

On Sunday, the government deployed 500 soldiers to assist firefighting crews as the flames had already scorched about 755,163 hectares, amounting to roughly 34% of the park’s land.

