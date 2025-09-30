US Attorney General issues directive to end violence against ICE
(MENAFN) US Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed federal law enforcement bodies to take aggressive measures against rising violence aimed at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to reports.
In a memorandum circulated Monday to agencies including the FBI, DEA, ATF, US Marshals Service, and the Executive Office of US Attorneys, Bondi pointed to a dramatic escalation of incidents, noting that attacks in cities such as Los Angeles and Portland have surged by more than 1,000% since Jan. 21 compared to the same timeframe last year.
The order calls on Justice Department divisions to ensure officers and agents are deployed to safeguard ICE facilities, with particular attention to Portland and Chicago. It also directs authorities to coordinate with local police through a temporary ICE Protection Task Force, while providing resources such as grant funding, training, and technical assistance to bolster efforts across federal, state, and local levels.
The directive further emphasizes that the Justice Department will “arrest and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law every person who aids, abets, or conspires to commit” crimes against ICE – including through “funding, coordination, or planning.”
