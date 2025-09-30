Samsung Launches 4-Hour Installation & Demo Service For Festive Season
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, September 29, 2025 : Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, has announced the launch of its 4-Hour Superfast Installation & Demo Service, designed to give customers a seamless and worry-free festive shopping experience.
With this initiative, consumers can get their brand new Samsung products (refrigerator, washing machine, air conditioner, microwave oven, television) installed within just 4 hours of registering a request (within municipal limits). This means no waiting, no delays - just instant access to entertainment, comfort, and convenience during the most celebrated time of the year.
Adding to the experience, Samsung's expert service engineers will provide a personalised demonstration of every product, helping customers discover advanced features, tips, and smart usage ideas. The aim is to ensure every device is enjoyed to its fullest potential from day one.
Customers will also be guided on connecting their new devices to Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, enabling them to integrate appliances and devices for smarter living whether at home or at work. Samsung SmartThings is an app that seamlessly connects devices to offer more personalized, convenient and human-centric AI Home experiences.
"Festivals are about celebrating togetherness, not waiting for setups. With our 4-Hour Superfast Installation & Demo Service, we are putting our customers' time and convenience first. This ensures every new purchase is ready the same day, backed by the expertise of our service teams," said Sunil Cutinha, VP, Customer Satisfaction, Samsung India.
The service is available across Samsung's wide range of consumer durable products, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing a premium, worry-free ownership experience for Indian consumers..
- The offer is valid from September 22 till October 21' 2025.
- Installation within 4 hours is applicable under municipal limits. Beyond municipal limits: Installation within 24 hrs.
- Offer is applicable after the product is delivered and call for installation is registered (before 4 PM IST).
- This installation service is available on all Samsung consumer durable products.
- In case of unforeseen eventuality, natural calamity, adverse weather conditions or for areas with restricted movement imposed by Government, protests, accident, traffic etc. the above timeline will not be adhered to/applicable.
- Samsung shall not be responsible for any claim, damages in case of delay in installation/demo due to unforeseen circumstances or for reasons beyond the control of Samsung.
-
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience.
