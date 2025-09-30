Pope Leo, Bahrain’s Crown Prince Discuss Peace at Vatican
(MENAFN) On Monday, Pope Leo XIV welcomed Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to the Vatican, where they engaged in dialogue on various pressing matters, particularly the state of affairs in the Middle East.
As reported by Vatican News, the official communication channel of the Holy See, the meeting covered "several topics of common interest," with particular emphasis on "the urgent need to end the war in the Middle East and the commitment to peace among nations."
Both parties underscored the importance of striving for global harmony and an end to ongoing regional conflicts.
The discussion also highlighted Bahrain's active role in fostering "interreligious dialogue" and encouraging "peaceful coexistence of different religions within the Kingdom."
This acknowledgment reflects the nation’s continued efforts to cultivate understanding and unity among diverse faith communities.
In addition, both sides affirmed their "good bilateral relations" and shared a mutual "desire to further strengthen them," as stated by Vatican News.
This signifies a commitment to deepening diplomatic ties and enhancing collaborative efforts.
The Crown Prince's visit also included meetings with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Monsignor Miroslaw Stanislaw Wachowski, who serves as the under-secretary for relations with states and international organizations.
These discussions further solidified the diplomatic dialogue between Bahrain and the Vatican.
As reported by Vatican News, the official communication channel of the Holy See, the meeting covered "several topics of common interest," with particular emphasis on "the urgent need to end the war in the Middle East and the commitment to peace among nations."
Both parties underscored the importance of striving for global harmony and an end to ongoing regional conflicts.
The discussion also highlighted Bahrain's active role in fostering "interreligious dialogue" and encouraging "peaceful coexistence of different religions within the Kingdom."
This acknowledgment reflects the nation’s continued efforts to cultivate understanding and unity among diverse faith communities.
In addition, both sides affirmed their "good bilateral relations" and shared a mutual "desire to further strengthen them," as stated by Vatican News.
This signifies a commitment to deepening diplomatic ties and enhancing collaborative efforts.
The Crown Prince's visit also included meetings with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Monsignor Miroslaw Stanislaw Wachowski, who serves as the under-secretary for relations with states and international organizations.
These discussions further solidified the diplomatic dialogue between Bahrain and the Vatican.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment