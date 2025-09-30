Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pope Leo, Bahrain’s Crown Prince Discuss Peace at Vatican

2025-09-30 05:07:21
(MENAFN) On Monday, Pope Leo XIV welcomed Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to the Vatican, where they engaged in dialogue on various pressing matters, particularly the state of affairs in the Middle East.

As reported by Vatican News, the official communication channel of the Holy See, the meeting covered "several topics of common interest," with particular emphasis on "the urgent need to end the war in the Middle East and the commitment to peace among nations."

Both parties underscored the importance of striving for global harmony and an end to ongoing regional conflicts.

The discussion also highlighted Bahrain's active role in fostering "interreligious dialogue" and encouraging "peaceful coexistence of different religions within the Kingdom."

This acknowledgment reflects the nation’s continued efforts to cultivate understanding and unity among diverse faith communities.

In addition, both sides affirmed their "good bilateral relations" and shared a mutual "desire to further strengthen them," as stated by Vatican News.

This signifies a commitment to deepening diplomatic ties and enhancing collaborative efforts.

The Crown Prince's visit also included meetings with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Monsignor Miroslaw Stanislaw Wachowski, who serves as the under-secretary for relations with states and international organizations.

These discussions further solidified the diplomatic dialogue between Bahrain and the Vatican.

