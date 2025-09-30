Former Leader Mutharika Wins in Malawi's Presidential Poll
(MENAFN) Malawi’s ex-head of state, Arthur Peter Mutharika, emerged victorious in last week’s presidential vote, officially announced on Wednesday.
He achieved a decisive win over the current president, Lazarus Chakwera, securing a return to power.
The declaration was made by Judge Annabel Mtalimanja, the chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).
The 85-year-old, once a respected professor of law, was confirmed as the new leader a week after nearly 7 million citizens cast their ballots to choose a president, legislators, and local government officials to lead the Southeastern African country for the next half-decade.
Lovingly referred to as “Dad” by his followers, Mutharika represents the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and secured 3 million votes. His opponent, Chakwera, leader of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), garnered 1.8 million votes.
Following the official results, large crowds of Malawians flooded the main streets and urban centers in celebration, expressing joy over the outcome.
This contest marked the fourth direct electoral battle between the two political adversaries since Malawi embraced multiparty democracy in 1993. Their rivalry has defined the nation’s political landscape.
Mutharika previously triumphed over Chakwera in the 2014 and 2019 presidential races.
However, the 2019 results were later nullified by Malawi’s Constitutional Court due to what were described as “massive irregularities.”
Chakwera subsequently won the 2020 re-run, which had been mandated by the court and supported by a broad nine-party coalition.
The latest election unfolded amid mounting economic and social hardships, providing a tense backdrop for the high-stakes political contest.
