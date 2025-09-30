China Rolls Out Fresh "K Visa" to Draw Young Talent in Tech, Science
(MENAFN) China has unveiled a new "K visa" designed to attract emerging talent in science and technology from around the world, officials announced on Monday.
Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, revealed the move at a press briefing in Beijing, emphasizing the nation's commitment to fostering international collaboration. “To promote exchanges and cooperation between young science and technology talents between China and other countries, China decided to add a new type of visa to its ordinary visa categories, namely, K visa,” Guo said.
The K visa will be available starting Wednesday, according to Chinses media. Guo further explained that more specific details regarding the application process would soon be available through Chinese embassies and consulates abroad.
Designed to be more flexible than existing visa categories, the K visa offers features like multiple entries, extended validity, and longer stay durations, allowing greater freedom for foreign experts.
Holders of the new visa will be able to engage in a broad range of activities including education, culture, science, and technology, as well as explore business and entrepreneurial opportunities upon their arrival in China.
Applicants will need to meet certain age, education, and professional experience requirements but will not be required to secure an invitation from a Chinese employer or organization. The application process is expected to be more efficient and streamlined compared to other visa types.
