WPAC 2025: Yogesh Kathuniya Earns Silver In F56 Discus Throw Saudi Sprinter Naif Almasrahi Sets Men's 100M T44 World Record (Ld)

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) India's F56 discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya contributed another silver medal to country's medal tally, while Naif Almasrahi from Saudi Arabia easily secured victory with a new world record in the men's 100m T44 final, clocking 10.94 seconds, at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

David Dzhatiev (Neutral Para Athlete) in the men's 200m T35, David Jose Pineda Mejia (Spain) in the men's 400m T20, and Tunisia's Yassine Gharbi in the men's 400m T54 all set new Championship Records on Tuesday morning. The enthusiastic home crowd cheered loudly for Indian F56 Discus Thrower Yogesh Kathuniya at each of his throws.

Yogesh, aiming for his first global gold, ultimately secured silver after all six of Brazilian champion Claudiney Batista's throws surpassed his best of 42.49. The 28-year-old Kathuniya earned his third consecutive silver at the World Championships, adding to his two Paralympic silver medals.

"It is a different feeling since I won silver on my home ground,” Yogesh said. "Everyone was watching, and the family members were also here. There was a lot of pressure in the Paris Paralympics, but here everyone was cheering me on,” he said, highlighting that he was not concerned about the talk of gold and concentrating on the process.

Meanwhile, Yogesh's coach Lakhwinder Singh stated that the medal was the outcome of careful planning and execution, even though the colour of the medal did not meet their expectations. "The distance was a little less than his personal best, but we were aiming for a throw between 44m and 45m," he said.

Almarsrahi, who set the only world record this morning, said he could not fully express his feelings."I wasn't prepared to get this time. In my mind, I was preparing to get to 11 (seconds), but my competitor was running so fast, I had to run faster,” he said.“It's hot, but it's similar to where I live in Saudi Arabia. And also, the track is one of the best I have run on."

Yassine Gharbi of Tunisia celebrated an emotional victory in the men's 400m T54 final, marking his return to the global podium after almost six years. He had previously missed a Paralympic Games and two World Championships due to a ban following a positive test for Boldenone in December 2020. Gharbi finished the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

With Paris 2024 Paralympics gold medallist Dai Yungqiang from China and silver medallist Athiwat Paeng-Nuea from Thailand at the start, the race looked promising. The Thai athlete, who set a new Championships Record of 45.01 seconds in the heats, took the lead by halfway. However, the Tunisian athlete delivered an outstanding second half, crossing the finish line first.

David Dzhatiev secured his second consecutive gold medal at the World Championships in the men's 200m T35 final. He was pleased to beat Paris Paralympics champion Ihor Tsvietov (Ukraine) and World record holder Dmitrii Safronov, also a Neutral Paralympics Athlete, finishing in 23.01 seconds.

The musical chairs at the top of the medal table persisted, with Brazil taking the lead after winning gold in Discus Throw. Brazil now holds 5 gold, 10 silver, and 2 bronze medals, while China has 4 gold, 7 silver, and 4 bronze medals. India, with 2 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze, remains in seventh place.

Final results:

Men

100m T44: 1. Naif Almasrahi (Saudi Arabia) 10.94 seconds (New World Record. Old WR: 11.00, Mpumelelo Mhlongo, South Africa, 2019); 2. Matheus de Lima (Brazil) 10.99; 3. Marco Cicchetti (Italy) 11.46.

200m T35: 1. David Dzhatiev (Neutral Para Athlete) 23.01 seconds (New Championships Record. Old: 23.04, Ihor Tsvietov, Ukraine, 2019); 2. Dmitrii Safronov (Neutral Para Athlete) 23.13; 3. Ihor Tsvietov (Ukraine) 23.64.

400m T20: 1. David Jose Pineda Mejia (Spain) 47.12 seconds (New Championships Record. Old: 47.45, David Jose Pineda Mejia, 2025); 2. Daniel Tavares Martins (Brazil) 47.50; 3. Idris Sufyani (Saudi Arabia) 47.55.

400m T54: 1. Yassine Gharbi (Tunisia) 44.96 seconds (New Championships Record. Old: 45.01, Athiwat Paeng-Nuea, Thailand, 2025); 2. Athiwat Paeng-Nuea (Thailand) 45.29; 3. Dai Yunqiang (China) 45.44.

1500m T13: 1. Joel Gomez (USA) 3:57.71; 2. Aleksandr Kostin (Neutral Para Athlete) 3:57.80; 3. Jaryd Clifford (Australia) 3:58.87.

Long Jump T12: 1. Fernando Vazquez (Argentina) 7.01m; 2. Iher Sauchuk (Neutral Para Athlete) 6.89; 3. Andreas Walser (Germany) 6.81.

Shot Put F41: 1. Niko Kappel (Germany) 13.34m; 2. Bobirjon Omonov (Uzbekistan) 12.36; 3. Aiaal Sivtsev (Neutral Para Athlete) 11.98.

Discus Throw F56: 1. Claudiney Batista (Brazil) 45.67m; 2. Yogesh Kathuniya (India) 42.49; 3. Konstantinos Tzounis (Greece) 39.97.

Women

Shot Put F54: 1. Gloria Zarca (Mexico) 7.97m; 2. Elizabeth Rodrigues Gomes (Brazil) 7.78; 3. Elham Salehi (Iran) 7.17; 6. Keerthika Jayachandran (India) 6.25.

