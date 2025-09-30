Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thrilling QSTK 600, QSSP 300 And QTCC Battles At Lusail

Thrilling QSTK 600, QSSP 300 And QTCC Battles At Lusail


2025-09-30 04:19:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Lusail International Circuit hosted an action-packed Round 2 of the Qatar Superstock (QSTK) 600, Qatar Supersport (QSSP) 300 and Qatar Touring Car Championship (QTCC), with riders and drivers delivering thrilling performances across the weekend. In the QSTK 600 category, Abdulla Al Qubaisi dominated both races, finishing first ahead of Meshaal Al Naimi and Emmanuel Jeffrey, who secured second and third places.

In the Trophy class, Johann Emmanuel claimed double victories, with Dimitri Sidin and Martin Bilelli completing the podium in both outings. The QSSP 300 produced close battles. Race 1 saw Jake Franklin take the win ahead of Mohammed Al Mutawwa and Mahmoud Al Banna.

In Race 2, Al Banna bounced back strongly to clinch top spot, while Franklin and Al Mutawwa rounded off the podium. In the Qatar Touring Car Championship (QTCC), Ibrahim Abdulghani won Race 1, followed by Ahmad Al Imadi and Ali Emadadhi. Race 2 saw veteran Abdulla Al Khelaifi edging out Abdulghani and Emadadhi to win in a gripping contest.

