Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market Forecast To 2030, Featuring Profiles Of LG Display, BOE Technology, Tianma Microelectronics, Everdisplay Optronics, Royole, Corning, E Ink, Plastic Logic, & More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$48.37 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$78.01 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Aerospace
8.2.1. Avionics
8.2.2. Cabin Systems
8.3. Automotive
8.3.1. Interiors
8.3.2. Powertrain
8.4. Consumer Electronics
8.4.1. Smartphones
8.4.2. Tablets
8.4.3. Televisions
8.4.4. Wearables
8.5. Healthcare
8.5.1. Diagnostics
8.5.2. Medical Devices
8.6. Industrial
8.6.1. Automation
8.6.2. Monitoring
9. Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market, by Product Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Batteries
9.2.1. Lithium Ion
9.2.2. Solid State
9.3. Flexible Displays
9.3.1. Epd
9.3.2. Oled
9.4. Rfid
9.4.1. Nfc
9.4.2. Uhf
9.5. Sensors
9.5.1. Biosensors
9.5.2. Pressure
9.5.3. Temperature
9.6. Solar Cells
9.6.1. Organic
9.6.2. Thin Film
10. Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market, by Material Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Composite
10.3. Inorganic
10.3.1. Metal Oxide
10.3.2. Silicon
10.4. Organic
10.4.1. Polymer
10.4.2. Small Molecule
11. Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market, by Substrate Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Metal Foil
11.2.1. Aluminum Foil
11.2.2. Copper Foil
11.3. Paper
11.4. Plastic
11.4.1. Pet
11.4.2. Pi
11.4.3. Polycarbonate
11.5. Textile
11.5.1. Nonwoven
11.5.2. Woven
12. Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market, by Manufacturing Technology
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Coating
12.2.1. Blade
12.2.2. Slot Die
12.3. Laser
12.4. Lithography
12.5. Printing
12.5.1. Inkjet
12.5.2. Screen
13. Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market, by End-User
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Aerospace
13.2.1. Avionics
13.2.2. Cabin Systems
13.3. Automotive
13.3.1. Interiors
13.3.2. Powertrain
13.4. Consumer Electronics
13.4.1. Smartphones
13.4.2. Tablets
13.4.3. Televisions
13.4.4. Wearables
13.5. Healthcare
13.5.1. Diagnostics
13.5.2. Medical Devices
13.6. Industrial
13.6.1. Automation
13.6.2. Monitoring
14. Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market, by Conductive Material
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Aluminum
14.3. Carbon
14.3.1. Carbon Nanotubes
14.3.2. Graphene
14.4. Copper
14.5. Silver
15. Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market, by Thickness
15.1. Introduction
15.2. 0.1 To 0.5 Mm
15.3. Greater Than 0.5 Mm
15.4. Less Than 0.1 Mm
16. Americas Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market
17. Europe, Middle East & Africa Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market
18. Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market
19. Competitive Landscape
19.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
19.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
19.3. Competitive Analysis
19.3.1. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
19.3.2. LG Display Co., Ltd.
19.3.3. BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.
19.3.4. Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.
19.3.5. EverDisplay Optronics Co., Ltd.
19.3.6. Royole Corporation
19.3.7. Corning Incorporated
19.3.8. E Ink Holdings Inc.
19.3.9. Plastic Logic Limited
19.3.10. Thin Film Electronics ASA
